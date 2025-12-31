Scalise Slams Minnesota Democrats for Widespread Fraud, Highlights GOP’s 2025 Wins

On aggressive efforts from the House and the Trump Administration to bring accountability for massive taxpayer fraud in Minnesota:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox News' The Faulkner Focus to call out Democrats for refusing to address massive taxpayer fraud in Minnesota and to highlight efforts by the Trump Administration and the House to uncover the facts and deliver accountability. Leader Scalise also touted House Republicans’ legislative wins in 2025 for working families, including lowering costs, securing the border, unleashing American energy, and cutting government spending.

“The complicity we think goes to the highest level. That's why we're being very aggressive with our oversight. You see Chairman Comer just announced this morning – we've been working very closely to get those state reps who have been giving us a lot of information to come and testify and continue to lay out this case, but then to bring in, ultimately, Tim Walz himself and Keith Ellison. They've got tough questions to answer. There are obviously serious criminal probes already going on by the Trump Administration, who I applaud...

“People are irate. Minnesotans should be furious, but Americans all across the country. This is Medicaid money. This is child care money. This is money to help low-income people, to help seniors, all being stolen and defrauded. People need to go to jail. You're going to see the administration continue to be very aggressive, as are we in the House. We're being very aggressive in our investigation. The Trump Administration, through Justice Department, through FBI, they have an all-hands-on-deck approach to this as well as need be. We need to see people go to jail, so it never happens again anywhere.”

On Democrats allowing widespread fraud in Minnesota:

“This was all going on right under Tim Walz’s nose. And his agencies, by the way, ran these programs. These are federal dollars, which is why we're involved in the oversight and investigation, but they're run by the state. Tim Walz’s agencies have run this program for years and have had to have known that this was going on. When we bring them in, believe me, those are going to be very tough questions that Governor Walz himself will be asked: Did you know about it? Did people under you know about the participation? Did any of your friends profit off of this? There was a lot of profit being made by a lot of people stealing money. There were reports that it went to terrorist organizations. They need to go to jail. And as you're seeing from the Department of Homeland Security, people will be deported if they lie on their applications, and they should be.”

On the America First agenda delivering for hardworking families in 2025:

“As you look at just the One Big Beautiful Bill, the Working Families Tax Cut, that Speaker Johnson alluded to in that great op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, which I recommend everybody to read, there were so many great provisions for working families in that bill, and a lot of people still haven't seen the benefits of it yet. When you file your return next year, average families are going to get about $1,500 back on April 15th. That's usually a day people don't look forward to. A lot of people are going to benefit from it, and they'll see that benefit then. We need to continue doing that work. And we just laid the groundwork. We're just getting started. But every Democrat voted against almost every one of those bills you mentioned. And that's why I think you see the disparity, why Republicans are doing better, because we're fighting for working families, and Democrats voted to raise your taxes. Democrats voted for an open border. Democrats voted against every one those provisions to put more money back in the pockets of working families, and the lower cost, just energy costs.

“Look at that: Energy costs alone, we're already paying less money when you go to the pump, when you pay your household electricity bill. But it's still not enough. We want to do more. We will do more.”

On Republicans continuing to deliver in 2026:

“We're going to keep fighting for those working families who gave us this mandate. We're only not even a year in, almost a year in, to that first term. We've got a lot more work to do. President Trump never sleeps. He's working not only for helping families here at home, getting more peace around the globe, fighting inflation, lowering interest rates. Look at what the President has done to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates so first-time home buyers can get more relief, if you want to maybe move and buy a new home. All of those things are coming in the new year. We've got to keep working, and we're going to keep our noses to the grindstone as we root out the fraud that we talked about.

“There's a lot of money, billions being stolen from taxpayers as we're trying to get this economy back on track. So controlling spending, getting a healthy economy moving again, lowering energy costs, all those things help working families when you talk about your pocketbook, when you think about the cost of things at the grocery store, everywhere else you go, you want affordability. The affordability agenda is the Republican agenda that, unfortunately, every Democrat is voting against because they're moving to the socialist left.”