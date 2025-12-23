Scalise’s End-of-Year Recap: One Year of Republicans Delivering on our Promises

As we approach the end of the first year of the 119th Congress, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement on the progress House Republicans have made in delivering on President Trump’s America-First agenda:

“During the first year of the 119th Congress, House Republicans worked closely with President Trump and his administration to fulfill our promises to boost the U.S. economy, secure our border, unleash American energy, keep crime and drugs out of our communities, roll back costly regulations, root out government waste, and lower costs. We quickly enacted key provisions of the America First agenda, passing legislation to codify 70 of President Trump’s Executive Orders, and had 61 bills signed into law, including 22 CRAs – the most CRAs signed into law by any Congress – to undo costly and unnecessary Biden regulations.

“In July, we passed President Trump’s signature legislation, the Working Families Tax Cut, to deliver the largest tax cut in American history, increase the Child Tax Credit for over 40 million families, ensure 88 percent of all seniors who receive Social Security will get a special deduction to offset their taxes, and fulfill our promises of no tax on tips and no tax on overtime – all while securing historic savings of over $1 trillion. Additionally, the President signed into law our Rescissions Act of 2025 to save $9 billion in wasteful spending that was going to the far-left Corporation for Public Broadcasting and radical foreign aid initiatives.

“We’ve also passed legislation to make our communities safe again and prevent violent criminals from walking free on our streets, including the Laken Riley Act, the HALT Fentanyl Act, and the DC CRIMES Act. Taking on “Green New Scam” policies and bureaucrats' regulatory attack on domestic production, House Republicans passed legislation such as the SPEED Act and the PERMIT Act to streamline permitting and unlock America’s ability to build roads, bridges, pipelines and other projects quickly again, supporting job creation while lowering costs for households. We continued to address Democrat-created problems by passing the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act to reform our health care system by improving options, expanding choice for workers and families, increasing transparency and competition in health care, and lowering premiums for ALL Americans.

“These are just a few ways House Republicans have delivered for the American people this year and followed through on our promises – and we’re far from done. Next year, we will continue working with President Trump to carry out his America First agenda and achieve real, commonsense wins. House Republicans won’t stop fighting to make America safer, stronger, freer, and more prosperous for every American.”

Make America Safe Again ✅

Border

S. 5 (Rep. Collins) – Laken Riley Act: Holds the Biden Administration accountable for their role in tragedies like the murder of Laken Riley, requires detention of illegal aliens who commit theft and mandates ICE take them into custody, and allows a state to sue the Federal government on behalf of their citizens for not enforcing the border laws, particularly in the case of parole. Passed 263-156 Republicans: 217-0 Democrats: 46-156

H.R. 4371 (Fry) – Kayla Hamilton Act: Requires HHS contact the consulate or embassy of an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC)’s home country to ascertain criminal history or gang affiliation for UACs aged 12 or older, requires background checks on potential UAC sponsors and adult members of their household, instructs HHS to screen for gang tattoos and place UACs with gang tattoos or ties in secure facilities, and prevents UAC placement with sponsors who are illegal immigrants. Passed 225-201 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 7-201

H.R. 3486 (Bice) – Stop Illegal Entry Act of 2025: Increases penalties for aliens who illegally enter or reenter the United States to discourage migrants from coming to the U.S. illegally and keep criminal aliens that disregard federal immigration law out of American communities. Passed 226 - 197 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 11-197

H.R. 30 (Mace) – Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act: Amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make illegal immigrants who are convicted of or who admit committing sex offenses or domestic violence inadmissible and deportable from the United States. Passed 274-145 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 61-145

S. 331 (Rep. Griffith) – HALT Fentanyl Act: Permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances (FRS) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, guarantees law enforcement has the resources to keep these drugs off the street, and allows for further research of FRS. Passed 321-104 Republicans: 217-1 Democrats: 104-103

H.R. 275 (Greene-GA) – Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2025: Requires the Department of Homeland Security to report the number of “special interest aliens,” or illegal immigrants that pose a security risk to the U.S., apprehended at the border. Passed 231-182 Republicans: 208-0 Democrats: 23-182

H.R. 35 (Ciscomani) – Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act: Creates new criminal offenses for operating a vehicle within 100 miles of the southern border while fleeing from Border Patrol agents, or any law enforcement officer assisting the U.S. Border Patrol, including serious jail time and prohibition from ever receiving legal status in the United States. Passed 264-155 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 50-155

H.R. 2056 (Higgins) – District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act of 2025: Puts an end to the D.C. Council’s sanctuary policies blocking D.C. employees from providing an individual’s immigration status and enforces compliance with lawful DHS or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests. Passed 224-194 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 11-194

H.R. 875 (Moore-AL) – Jeremy and Angel Seay and Sergeant Brandon Mendoza Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act of 2025: Makes driving while intoxicated or impaired a deportable offense for illegal immigrants and grounds to bar them from entering the country. Passed 246-160 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 37-160



S. 146 (Sen. Cruz) – TAKE IT DOWN Act: Prohibits the nonconsensual online publication of intimate visual depictions of individuals, both authentic and computer-generated, and requires certain online platforms to promptly remove such depictions upon receiving notice of their existence. Passed 409-2 Republicans: 207-2 Democrats: 202-0



S. 1071 (Rep. Rogers-AL) – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026: Strengthens our national defense and the lethality of our fighting force by reforming defense acquisition, improving servicemember quality of life, investing in top defense priorities such as the Golden Dome, securing our border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, supporting our allies, and cutting wasteful spending and radical Left initiatives from our military. Passed 312-112 Republicans: 197-18 Democrats: 115-94

H.R. 23 (Roy) – Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act: Imposes sanctions on the ICC or any foreign actor who supports their effort to arrest, detain, or prosecute protected persons of the United States and its allies, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant. Passed 243-140-1 Republicans: 198-0-1 Democrats: 45-140

H.R. 1048 (Baumgartner) – DETERRENT Act: Protects our institutions of higher education from foreign interference by strengthening disclosure requirements for foreign gifts and contracts, and in some cases, banning contracts between these schools and certain foreign entities of concern. Passed 241-169 Republicans: 210-1 Democrats: 31-168

H.R. 881 (Pfluger) – DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act: Restricts funding to American institutions of higher education (IHE) that maintain a relationship with a Chinese entity of concern or Confucius Institute, making them ineligible to receive any funds from the Department of Homeland Security. Passed 266-153 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 55-153

H.R. 1005 (Joyce-OH) – CLASS Act: Bans K-12 schools from accepting funds from or entering into a contract with the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and requires schools to disclose funding from or contracts with a foreign source to the Department of Education. Passed 242-176 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 30-176

H.R. 1049 (Bean) – TRACE Act: Requires local educational agencies (LEAs) to make sure the K-12 schools they serve notify parents of any foreign contracts or financial transactions they partake in, allow parents to review curriculum provided by or purchased with funds from a foreign government, and inform parents of how many personnel at their child's school are compensated by foreign sources. Passed 247-166 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 33-166

H.R. 1069 (Hern) – PROTECT Our Kids Act: Blocks federal funding from being given to elementary or secondary schools that directly or indirectly receive support from the Chinese government, including operation of Confucius Classrooms, funds provided by China, and personnel or teaching materials received from an individual or entity acting on behalf of the Chinese government. Passed 247-164 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 33-164

H.R. 33 (Smith-MO) – United States-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act: Strengthens the U.S. economic alliance with Taiwan and enhances our competitive position by providing targeted and expedited relief from double taxation on cross-border investment between America and Taiwan through tax code changes and authorizing the President to broker and enter into a tax agreement relative to Taiwan. Passed 423-1 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 210-0



Veterans S. 2392 (Sen. Moran-KS) – Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2025: Increases benefits for disabled veterans’ and their survivors to help combat inflation. Passed by voice vote

H.R. 1815 (Van Orden) – VA Home Loan Program Reform Act: Strengthens support programs for homeless veterans. Passed by voice vote

H.R. 3579 (Ciscomani) – Veterans Readiness and Employment Program Integrity Act: Ensures veterans receive proper support and resources to help them successfully transition back to civilian life.

H.R. 1039 (Barrett) – Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act: Requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to simplify its benefit letters to reduce veteran stress and confusion in the claims process. Passed 412-0 Republicans: 205-0 Democrats: 207-0

Denouncing Political Violence H. Res. 719 (Johnson-LA) – Honoring the Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk: Condemns the assassination of Charlie Kirk and all political violence, commends law enforcement for their efforts to apprehend the monster responsible, offers our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family, honors the life and legacy of Charlie, and calls on all Americans to reject political violence and recommit to respectful debate. Passed 310-58-38 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 95-58-38

Condemning Antisemitism H. Res. 481 (Van Drew) – Condemning the rise in ideologically motivated attacks on Jewish individuals in the United States, including the recent violent assault in Boulder, Colorado, and reaffirming the House of Representatives commitment to combating antisemitism and politically motivated violence. Passed 400-0-2 Republicans: 206-0-1 Democrats: 194-0-1

H. Res. 488 (Evans-CO) – Denouncing the antisemitic terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado. Passed 280-113-6 Republicans: 205-0-1 Democrats: 75-113-5

Police H.R. 2240 (Moore-NC) – Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act: Requires the Attorney General to assemble reports on violence against law enforcement officers and the effectiveness of programs meant to provide law enforcement with wellness resources and protective equipment so we may comprehensively enhance the safety of police officers. Passed 403-11 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 190-11

H.R. 2243 (Bacon) – LEOSA Reform Act: Broadens the ability of qualified active and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms in areas such as school zones, national parks, federal facilities open to the public, and state, local, or private property open to the public. Passed 229-193 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 14-193

H.R. 2096 (Garbarino) – Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act: Restores two provisions supporting law enforcement recently removed by the D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 – specifically, collective bargaining rights for MPD officers and a statute of limitations on disciplinary cases – so D.C.’s law enforcement can be better supported as they fight to keep our capital safe. Passed 235-178-1 Republicans: 205-4 Democrats: 30-174-1

H. Res. 516 (Kim) – Condemning the violent June 2025 riots in Los Angeles, California: Condemns the violent riots that have taken place in Los Angeles, California, in June of 2025, calls on local and state officials to work with the federal government to restore peace, and expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers and ICE agents for keeping our communities safe. Passed 215-195 Republicans: 208-0 Democrats: 7-195

DC Crime H.R. 4922 (Donalds) – DC CRIMES Act: Allows Congress to exert its oversight power over the D.C. Council and promote safety in Washington by lowering the age that defines a “youth” from under 25 to under 18 and blocking the Council’s pursuit of soft-on-crime sentencing and radical progressive policies. Passed 240 - 179 Republicans: 209-1 Democrats: 31-178

H.R. 5140 (Gill) – DC Juvenile Sentencing Reform Act: Lowers the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain violent criminal offenses, including murder, sexual abuse, armed robbery, and first degree burglary, in the District of Columbia from 16 to 14 years of age. Passed 225-203 Republicans: 217-1 Democrats: 8-202

H.R. 5125 (Sessions) – District of Columbia Judicial Nominations Reform Act of 2025: Repeals the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission and restores the authority to the President to choose his judicial nominees to the D.C. courts. Passed 218-211 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 0-211

H.R. 5107 (Clyde) – CLEAN DC Act of 2025: Repeals the D.C. Council’s Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 which placed harmful and burdensome requirements on the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Passed 233-190 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 20-190

H.R. 5214 (Stefanik) – District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act of 2025: Amends D.C.’s pre-trial release and detention processes to require mandatory pre-trial detention for defendants charged with violent crimes and for cash bail or bail bonds for defendants charged with certain crimes concerning public safety and order. Passed 237-179 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 28-179

H.R. 5143 (Higgins) – District of Columbia Policing Protection Act of 2025: Amends the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 to allow MPD officers to engage in vehicular pursuit of a suspect fleeing in a motor vehicle if the officer deems it necessary, the most effective means of apprehension, and without unreasonable risk to bystanders, and develops a trial system that would alert people to police pursuits in their immediate vicinity. Passed 245-182 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 29-182

Women's Sports

H.R. 28 (Steube) – Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act: Prevents schools from allowing biological males to compete in school athletic programs for women or girls by stating that sex in an athletic competition must be defined by genetics at birth, and withholding federal funding from schools that facilitate athletic programs where biological men compete against biological women. Passed 218-206-1 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 2-206-1



H.R. 6703 (MiIler-Meeks) – Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act: Reforms our health care system by improving health care options, expanding choice for workers and families, lowering premiums for all Americans, and increasing transparency and competition in health care. Passed 216-211 Republicans: 216-1 Democrats: 0-210

H.R. 2483 (Guthrie) – SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025: Reauthorizes vital public health programs for the prevention, treatment, and recovery of Americans suffering from substance use disorders. Passed 366-57 Republicans: 188-27 Democrats: 178-30

H.R. 3492 (Greene-GA) – Protect Children's Innocence Act: Makes it a crime for doctors to perform genital or bodily mutilation or chemical castration sex-change procedures on minors. Passed 216-211 Republicans: 213-4 Democrats: 3-207

H.R. 498 (Crenshaw) – Do No Harm in Medicaid Act: Prevents federal Medicaid funding being used for gender transition procedures that are not medically necessary for individuals under 18 years old. Passed 215-201 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 4-201



H.R. 21 (Wagner) – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: Secures medical protections for babies that survive an attempted abortion, requiring health care providers to administer the same medical care they would to a fetus born prematurely at the same age, transport the child to the hospital, and report violations to law enforcement. Passed 217-204-1 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 1-204-1



Energy

H.R. 26 (Pfluger) – Protecting American Energy Production Act: Prevents a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to protect American energy production, and expresses that states have primacy over energy production on state and private land. Passed 226-188 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 16-188

H.R. 1949 (Pfluger) – Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2025: Lifts restrictions on the import and export of natural gas and streamlines the permitting process by getting rid of the requirement for the DOE to authorize exports and giving FERC total authority over the approval process, facilitating American energy dominance and lowering costs. Passed 217-188 Republicans: 206-0 Democrats: 11-188

H.R. 3109 (Latta) – REFINER Act: Bolsters U.S. energy security, reliability, and affordability by requiring the National Petroleum Council to study opportunities and provide recommendations to expand American refining capacity. Passed 230-176 Republicans: 205-0 Democrats: 25-176

H.R. 1047 (Balderson) – GRID Power Act: Enables grid operators to expedite consideration of essential power generation projects that will increase grid reliability by moving them to the front of the line for approval, which will help provide the necessary power to meet America’s growing demand. Passed 216-206 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 5-205

H.R. 3628 (Evans-CO) – State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act: Amends the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 to create a new federal standard for state regulatory authorities to consider requirements for utilities to have reliable and sufficient generation from dispatchable energy sources as part of their resource plans over a 10-year period. Passed 218-207 Republicans: 214-1 Democrats: 4-206

H.R. 3638 (Latta) – Electric Supply Chain Act: Instructs the Department of Energy to hold periodic assessments of the electric generation, transmission infrastructure, and grid supply chain and consult stakeholders across the industry to produce recommendations for addressing reliability issues. Passed 267-159 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 51-159

H.R. 3015 (Rulli) – National Coal Council Reestablishment Act: Reestablishes and codifies the National Coal Council to provide industry expertise to the DOE through guidance, reports, and recommendations on matters affecting the coal industry and the future of coal technologies, and gets rid of the biennial renewal requirement. Passed 217-209 Republicans: 213-3 Democrats: 4-206

H.R. 3062 (Fedorchak) – Promoting Cross-border Energy Infrastructure Act: Establishes a more streamlined and transparent framework for approving the construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of international border-crossing facilities for the import and export of oil and natural gas and the transmission of electricity, removing regulatory uncertainty and promoting energy security. Passed 224-203 Republicans: 217-0 Democrats: 7-203

H.R. 3668 (Hudson) – Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act: Bolsters FERC’s role as lead agency in the natural gas pipeline review process, empowering them to oversee participating federal and state agencies through schedules, simultaneous reviews, and dispute resolutions while also streamlining the permitting process by absorbing the water quality certification into FERC’s existing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review, keeping environmental protections in place while accelerating approval times. Passed 213-184 Republicans: 206-2 Democrats: 7-182

H.R. 3632 (Griffith) – Power Plant Reliability Act: Addresses the premature retirements of baseload power plants by allowing states and regional operators to contest proposed closures on power plants in neighboring states if the closure could impact electric reliability and affordability. Passed 222-202 Republicans: 215-3 Democrats: 7-199

H.R. 3616 (Balderson) Reliable Power Act: Amends the Federal Power Act to require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to assess regulations that may impact grid reliability before finalizing new rules. Passed 225-203 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 7-203

H.R. 1366 (Amodei) – Mining Regulatory Clarity Act: Undoes the damaging Rosemont decision, allows mining operations to continue as they have historically under the law, and protects the communities and jobs supported by this industry. Passed 219-198 Republicans: 210-1 Democrats: 9-197

S.J. Res. 80 (Sen. Sullivan) – Alaskan Petroleum Reserve CRA: Reverses the Biden Bureau of Land Management's 2022 Integrated Activity Plan (IAP) Record of Decision (ROD) for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska that blocks oil and gas leasing on nearly half of the reserve, hurting energy production and crushing job creation. Passed 216-209 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 3-208

H.J. Res. 130 (Hageman) – Buffalo Field Office RMP CRA: Reverses the rule submitted by Biden’s Bureau of Land Management relating to “Buffalo Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment” that threatens Americans’ access to affordable and reliable energy by locking up 800,000 acres of land and 4.7 million acres of mineral estate, preventing future coal leasing, and blocking access to 48 billion short-tons of coal in Wyoming. Passed 214-212 Republicans: 214-1 Democrats: 0-211

H.J. Res. 131 (Begich) – Alaskan Coastal Oil and Gas CRA: Nullifies the Biden Bureau of Land Management’s “Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program Record of Decision (ROD)” rule that unduly restricts oil and gas leasing in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska, violating federal law and threatening U.S. energy independence. Passed 217-209 Republicans: 214-1 Democrats: 3-208

H.J. Res. 104 (Downing) – Miles City BLM CRA: Expresses congressional disapproval of the RMP Amendment submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment,’’ which essentially ends future coal leasing of BLM lands in the Miles City Field Office area, threatening American energy independence and security. Passed 211-208 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 0-207

H.J. Res. 105 (Fedorchak) – North Dakota BLM CRA: Nullifies the Bureau of Land Management rule relating to ‘‘North Dakota Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ that severely restricts coal leasing and mineral resource development in North Dakota, hindering the expansion of American energy production and the economic opportunities it provides. Passed 215 - 211 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 0-210

H.J. Res. 106 (Begich) – Central Yukon BLM CRA: Reverses the Bureau of Land Management rule relating to ‘‘Central Yukon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ that blocks resource development such as pipeline and oil and gas development in the region, hurting energy production and crushing job creation. Passed 215 - 210 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 0-209

S.J. Res. 11 (Sen. Kennedy) – Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources CRA: Disapproves the Biden BOEM’s rule requiring oil and gas lessees and operators to submit an archaeological report for certain exploration or development activities on the Outer Continental Shelf to protect marine archeological resources like shipwrecks and so-called "cultural resources," blocking increases in domestic energy production, weakening energy independence, and raising costs for consumers. Passed 221-202-1 Republicans: 212-1-1 Democrats: 9-201

H.J. Res. 35 (Pfluger) – Waste Emissions Charge CRA: Disapproves the Biden Environmental Protection Agency’s “Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems,” rule that imposes a significant fee (WEC) on methane emissions from oil and natural gas facilities that exceed specific levels, preventing the rule from raising costs for consumers, reducing domestic energy production, and increasing reliance on foreign energy sources. Passed 220-206-1 Republicans: 214-1 Democrats: 6-205-1



H.R. 1 (Arrington) – One Big Beautiful Bill Act: Incorporates President Trump’s America First agenda into one big, beautiful bill that includes legislation to deliver for Americans by cutting wasteful government spending, reducing burdensome regulations, providing tax cuts that support families and small businesses, supporting domestic energy production and security, and securing the border. Passed 218-214 Republicans: 218-2 Democrats: 0-212

H.Con. Res. 14 (Arrington) – Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034: Establishes a congressional budget for the U.S. Government that delivers for Americans by cutting waste and government spending, reducing burdensome regulations, providing tax cuts that support families and small businesses, supporting domestic energy production and security, and securing the border. Passed 216-214 Republicans: 216-2 Democrats: 0-212



H.R. 1919 (Emmer) – Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act: Blocks the Federal Reserve from directly or indirectly issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to any individual, prevents the Federal Reserve from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy, and requires Congress to authorize the issuance of any CBDC, protecting Americans’ financial privacy and freedom from government control. Passed 219-210 Republicans: 217-0 Democrats: 2-210

H.R. 3633 (Hill) – Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025: Establishes a clear and functional regulatory framework for digital assets, clarifies the lines between the CFTC’s jurisdiction over digital commodities and the SEC’s jurisdiction over digital assets, promotes innovation and strengthens the digital asset market, and implements strong consumer protections and accountability. Passed 294-134 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 78-134

S. 1582 (Sen. Hagerty) – GENIUS Act: Puts in place a clear regulatory framework for U.S. payment stablecoins, fostering innovation and growth, prioritizing protections for consumers, creating a significant source of demand for U.S. Treasuries, and ensuring the U.S. dollar remains the dominant global currency. Passed 308-122 Republicans: 206-12 Democrats: 102-110

H.J. Res. 25 (Carey) – Digital Asset Sales CRA: Overturns Biden’s rule that would require brokers to report gross proceeds from crypto sales and other digital asset transactions, including data about the taxpayers involved, increasing tax filing burdens, stifling innovation, and raising privacy concerns over the sharing of taxpayers’ personal information. Passed 292-132-1 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 76-132-1



S.J. Res. 28 (Sen. Ricketts) – Digital Wallets CRA: Reverses the Biden Administration CFPB’s rule “Defining Larger Participants of a Market for General-Use Digital Consumer Payment Applications,” that would allow the CFPB more oversight power over non-bank entities that complete 50 million digital transactions a year, providing no benefit to consumers or the market and placing significant burdens on businesses that use digital payments. Passed 219-211 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 0-211

S.J. Res. 18 (Sen. Scott-SC) – Overdraft Price Controls CRA: Nullifies the Biden CFPB’s final rule “Overdraft Lending: Very Large Financial Institutions,” preventing the price cap limitations on overdraft fees from taking effect, ensuring overdraft services remain accessible for American consumers. Passed 217-211 Republicans: 217-1 Democrats: 0-210

S.J. Res. 13 (Sen. Kennedy) – Bank Merger CRA: Overturns the Biden OCC’s burdensome “Business Combinations Under the Bank Merger Act” final rule that ends automatic approvals under the expedited review procedure and gets rid of streamlined applications, ensuring consistent, transparent standards of evaluation for merger applications. Passed 220-207 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 1-207



H.R. 2965 (Van Duyne) – Small Business Regulatory Reduction Act of 2025: Requires the Small Business Administration to ensure any regulatory action taken by the agency will not raise compliance costs for small businesses and report the costs of other federal agencies’ regulations on small businesses. Passed 223-190 Republicans: 208-0 Democrats: 15-190

H.R. 4305 (Wied) – DUMP Red Tape Act: Codifies a dedicated hotline for small business owners to report overly burdensome or unnecessary federal regulations to the SBA Office of Advocacy and requires Advocacy to report these submissions annually to Congress. Passed 269-146 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 59-146

H.R. 3383 (Wagner) – INVEST Act: Consists of 22 bipartisan bills to increase access to capital for small businesses, expand opportunities for investors, and bolster our public markets, maintaining investor protections while increasing exposure to private markets. Passed 302-123 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 87-123



Make America Free Again ✅ Consumer Choice

H.J. Res. 20 (Palmer) – Gas Water Heaters CRA: Expresses congressional disapproval of the Biden Department of Energy’s “Energy Conservation Standards for Consumer Gas-fired Instantaneous Water Heaters,” rule that effectively bans certain natural gas water heaters from the market, burdening consumers and threatening their choice. Passed 221-198 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 11-198

H.J. Res. 24 (Bice) – Walk-in Coolers & Freezers CRA: Overturns the Biden Administration’s “Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Walk-In Coolers and Walk-In Freezers” rule imposing new or amended energy efficiency standards for walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified. Passed 203-182 Republicans: 197-0 Democrats: 6-182

H.J. Res. 75 (Goldman-TX) – Commercial Fridges & Freezers CRA: Overturns the Biden Administration’s “Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Refrigerators, Freezers, and Refrigerator-Freezers” rule imposing new or amended energy efficiency standards for commercial refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified. Passed 214-193 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 5-193

H.J. Res. 61 (Griffith) – Rubber Tire Manufacturing CRA: Overturns the Biden EPA’s harmful “NESHAP for Rubber Tire Manufacturing” rule that establishes new emissions standards for rubber tire manufacturing, preventing it from increasing compliance costs for the industry and placing a heavier financial burden on smaller businesses, which would result in higher prices for consumers. Passed 216-202 Republicans: 209-1 Democrats: 7-201

H.J. Res. 42 (Clyde) – Energy Conservation Standards CRA: Disapproves the Biden DOE’s “Energy Conservation-Appliance Standards, Certification and Labeling” rule which expands certification and labeling for the Department of Energy's conservation standards program and could slow the introduction of products to market, reduce options for consumers, and affect supply chains and inventories. Passed 222-203 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 7-203

H.J. Res. 88 (Joyce-PA) – Clean Cars CRA: Repeals the Biden-Harris EPA’s waiver allowing California’s burdensome Advanced Clean Cars II emissions rule, protecting consumer choice, keeping more affordable and realistic car options in the marketplace, and preventing increased manufacturing and consumer costs. Passed 246-164 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 35-164

H.J. Res. 87 (James) – Clean Trucks CRA: Overturns the Biden Administration’s approval of California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule forcing truck makers to sell zero-emission trucks and raising vehicle prices for consumers., introduced by Rep. John James, overturns the Biden Administration’s approval of California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule forcing truck makers to sell zero-emission trucks and raising vehicle prices for consumers. Passed 231-191 Republicans: 218-1 Democrats: 13-190

H.J. Res. 89 (Obernolte) – NOX CRA: Disapproves the Biden-Harris EPA’s rule granting California the ability to implement its most recent nitrogen oxide engine emission standards, imposing onerous and impractical requirements for heavy-duty on-road engines, raising costs for consumers, and threatening reliable transportation and consumer choice. Passed 225-196 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 10-195



Public Lands and Recreation H.J. Res. 60 (Maloy) – Glen Canyon CRA: Repeals the Biden Administration rule prohibiting use of ORVs and street-legal ATVs on approximately 24 miles of park roads in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area, reopening the land for recreational use. Passed 219-205 Republicans: 217-0 Democrats: 2-205

H.R. 845 (Boebert) – Pet and Livestock Protection Act: Would require the Secretary of the Interior to reissue regulations delisting the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List in the lower 48 states and ensure this decision is not subject to judicial review. Passed 211-204 Republicans: 206-4 Democrats: 5-200

Standing up to Socialism H. Con. Res. 58 (Salazar) – Denouncing the Horrors of Socialism: Describes the horrors perpetrated by socialist regimes, denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States. Passed 285-98-2 Republicans: 199-0 Democrats: 86-98-2

America First H.R. 276 (Greene-GA) – Gulf of America Act: Codifies President Trump’s executive order, permanently renames the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and instructs federal agencies to update their documents and maps to reflect the change. Passed 211-206 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 0-205





Make America Efficient Again ✅

H.R. 4 (Scalise) – Rescissions Act of 2025: Codifies President Trump’s rescissions request to cut wasteful spending on foreign aid initiatives within the State Department and USAID and on woke public broadcasting at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including NPR and PBS. Passed 214-212 Republicans: 214-4 Democrats: 0-208



H.R. 77 (Biggs-AZ) – Midnight Rules Relief Act: Amends the Congressional Review Act to allow Congress to disapprove multiple rules through one joint resolution if those rules were issued during the last year of a President’s term in office. Passed 212-208 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 1-207



H.R. 4776 (Westerman) – SPEED Act: Reforms the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) to streamline the permitting process and agency procedures by restricting NEPA lawsuits to parties impacted by a project, putting in place reasonable filing deadlines, and restoring NEPA to its original purpose and scope. Passed 221-196 Republicans: 210-1 Democrats: 11-195

H.R. 3898 (Collins) – PERMIT Act: Contains 15 bills to amend the Clean Water Act by enacting targeted reforms that will improve the permitting process by speeding up the permit issuance process, reducing burdensome and irrational requirements, and providing regulatory clarity for permitting agencies. Passed 221-205 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 6-204

H.J. Res. 78 (LaMalfa) – Smelt Fish CRA: Repeals the Biden Administration’s listing of the longfin smelt as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, as this designation imposes burdensome red tape that hinders effective water management and reduces water availability for the American families and farmers who need it most. Passed 216-195 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 3-194

S.J. Res. 31 (Sen. Curtis) – Clean Air Act Major Sources CRA: Nullifies the Biden EPA’s “Review of Final Rule Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act” rule imposing permanent red tape on companies classified as “major sources” and removing incentives to reduce emissions, restoring common sense and encouraging progress. Passed 216-212 Republicans: 216-1 Democrats: 0-211



H.R. 22 (Roy) – SAVE Act: Amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, requiring individuals to provide proof of United States citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections. Passed 220-208 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 4-208

H.R. 884 (Pfluger) – To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022: Repeals the D.C. Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 and prevents individuals who are not United States citizens from voting in elections in the District of Columbia. Passed 266-148-1 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 56-148-1



H.R. 1526 (Issa) – NORRA of 2025: Prevents partisan judges from abusing their authority to inhibit the President from carrying out the policy agenda the American people elected him to implement by prohibiting federal judges from issuing injunctions that extend beyond specific parties involved in a case. Passed 219-213 Republicans: 219-1 Democrats: 0-212



H.R. 1156 (Smith-MO) – Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Enforcement Act: Extends the statute of limitations to ten years for fraudulent unemployment claims funded by federal pandemic unemployment programs by amending the CARES Act, allowing federal law enforcement to continue prosecuting fraudsters and criminals and recover billions of taxpayer dollars lost to fraud during COVID-19. Passed 295-127 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 83-127

H.R. 2966 (Van Duyne) – American Entrepreneurs First Act of 2025: Codifies the SBA’s new verification requirements, including proof of citizenship and age verification, for SBA assistance applications, strengthening protections against fraud and ensuring taxpayer-funded loans go only to Americans. Passed 217-190 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 8-190

H.R. 2987 (Bresnahan) – CEASE Act of 2025: Limits the number of SBA-licensed for-profit Small Business Lending Companies (SBLCs) to 16 to restore proper oversight capabilities to the SBA and protect the integrity of SBA loan programs. Passed 214-198 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 3-198

H.R. 2931 (Finstad) – Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025: Relocates SBA offices from sanctuary cities and jurisdictions to non-sanctuary municipalities to better make sure these federal resources are going to benefit American small businesses and communities. Passed 211-199 Republicans: 206-4 Democrats: 5-195



H.R. 471 (Westerman) – Fix Our Forests Act: Expedites and improves forest management activities on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands, tribal lands, and National Forest System lands, deters frivolous litigation that delays important projects, promotes collaboration across jurisdictions, prioritizes treatments in the forests with highest risk of wildfire, and encourages active forest management. Passed 279-141 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 64-141



H.R. 3944 (Carter-TX) – Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026: Provides FY26 appropriations for military construction, the VA, and related agencies that honor our commitment to veterans and servicemembers, fund critical military construction, and support a strong national security. Passed 218-206 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 2-206

H.R. 4016 (Calvert) – Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026: Strengthens America’s defense by investing in innovation in military superiority, supporting our servicemembers and their families, combatting drug trafficking, promoting fiscal responsibility, and ensuring the Department is focused on its primary duty to keep our nation safe. Passed 221-209 Republicans: 216-3 Democrats: 5-206

H.R. 1968 (Cole) – Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025: Extends government funding through September 30, 2025, keeping the government open and serving the American people while we fight to reduce wasteful government spending and lower our debt. Passed 217-213 Republicans: 216-1 Democrats: 1-212

H.R. 4553 (Fleischmann) – Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026: Maintains America’s leadership in energy and innovation, supports domestic energy production, improves our energy security, cuts wasteful spending, and counters threats to our national security. Passed 214-213 Republicans: 214-4 Democrats: 0-209

H.R. 5371 (Cole) – Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026: Reopened the government after Washington Democrats kept it closed for 43 days by providing FY2026 continuing appropriations for most federal agencies through January 30, 2026, and providing appropriations through the end of FY2026 for agriculture, military construction and veterans affairs, and legislative branch programs. Passed 222-209 Republicans: 216-2 Democrats: 6-207



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.