Crime falls again across South Australia

Release date: 03/01/26

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s investments in police and legislative reform are making a difference to the community with latest crime statistics revealing total offences against a person or property are down four per cent, year on year.

The October rolling year crime statistics reveal property related crimes have decreased by six per cent, continuing a downward trend recorded for the past 14 reporting periods.

Key highlights of the rolling 12 monthly crime statistics to 31 October 2025 include:

Home invasions decreased by 10 per cent (5,522 in the current rolling year compared to 6,158 in the previous rolling year).

Other break ins decreased by 7 per cent (3,406 compared to 3671 previously).

Retail theft decreased by 15 per cent (21,987 compared to 25,834)

Robbery, blackmail and extortion decreased by 7 per cent (692 compared to 745).

This is in stark contrast to other states where in the 2024-25 financial year, Victoria total incidents were up 18 per cent, in WA violent crimes were up 11 per cent and in NSW, retail theft was up almost 8 per cent.

The falling crime statistics in South Australia, follow the significant investment this government has made to support our police force to better protect and serve the community.

This has included funding additional officers, improving police facilities, and modernising equipment. The State Government has committed an additional $334 million to support SA Police, boosting the force to 5,000 sworn police officers by 2031, and hiring an additional189 Police Security Officers.

Last year a record 3,050 people from across Australia and overseas applied to join SA Police. This has seen additional recruitment courses added at the SA Police Academy with double the number of graduate cadets.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has led the country in knife law reforms, new laws cracking down on street gangs, announced a crackdown on copper theft and workplace protection orders.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia is one of the safest places to live in the world and the country.

We want to keep it that way, which is why we are delivering tougher laws and record investment in our police force, growing numbers to 5000 sworn officers.

These investments are already delivering results, with significant reductions in overall crime, in particular home invasions, other break-ins and retail theft.

We will continue to provide our police the tools they need to keep the community safe.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

We are committed to protecting the community, which is why there has been an unprecedented investment in our police and resources.

These decreasing trends in crime statistics continue to show that our investments are working.

This government is a government that supports law enforcement and community safety and by supporting our officers we hope to see crime rates to continue to decline.

Attributable to Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia

The continuing reductions in volume crime are directly attributable to the work of frontline officers conducting proactive, targeted policing activities.

We know that recidivist offenders are responsible for committing significant numbers of offences, particularly serious criminal trespass and retail theft.

We will continue to identify and target these individuals to reduce the impact of their illegal activities on the community.