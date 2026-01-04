SA on track to reach key climate targets

Release date: 02/01/26

South Australia is on track to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60 per cent by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050, independent analysis shows – with significant progress made under a host of Government measures.

The CSIRO report confirms that South Australia has reduced net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent on 2005 levels as of 2022-23 data, and the state’s net renewable electricity generation was 69.7 per cent in 2023-24.

It notes key amendments to the Climate Change and Greenhouse Emissions Reduction 2007 – passed in March – have strengthened requirements around government planning, risk assessment and action on climate change.

This action includes achieving 100 per cent net renewable electricity generation by 2027 – brought forward three years in a more ambitious decarbonisation target.

The report comes as a first-of-its-kind statewide assessment on climate change is released, showing how the Malinauskas Government’s environmental policy objectives can reduce risks and unlock economic growth.

The independent 2024 Statewide Climate Change Risk and Opportunity Assessment – prepared by Deloitte – took in contributions from more than 100 organisations across government, industry, research and community sectors.

The assessment provides insight into possible short, medium and long-term scenarios, looking ahead to 2030, 2050 and 2090.

It shows South Australia is well positioned to address 11 risks that require greater action within the next five years, including water, agriculture, transport, emergency services, insurance, coastal systems, biodiversity and health.

The report found SA temperatures had increased by an average one degree since 1960 and projects if global emissions remain high, they will increase by a further 1.3 to 2.2 degrees by 2050.

The findings highlight the importance of the state's first ever Biodiversity Act – implemented after this assessment – to build climate change resilience, amid predictions of more frequent droughts, floods, heatwaves and bushfires.

The assessment also shows opportunities for South Australia to boost its renewable energy leadership, net zero transition, circular economy and grow low-emissions industries, skills and jobs.

The findings will be shared with businesses, communities and research organisations and help inform the Government’s adaptation planning and next steps.

The assessment, which will be reviewed every five years to track progress and emerging risks, is available on the Department for Environment and Water’s website here.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

South Australia is a global leader in renewable energy and climate mitigation and we are determined to meet our ambitious targets.

From passing the state’s first Biodiversity Act to establishing the Industry Climate Change Conference to help local businesses tap into opportunities available in a low-emissions future, our Government is turning climate action into advantage.

The statewide assessment gives us a clearer picture of the challenges and opportunities ahead, highlighting priorities to become more climate resilient.

The report will help us build on measures in place and inform future actions so South Australia’s communities and biodiversity can thrive in a changing climate.

Attributable to Premier’s Climate Change Council Chair, Martin Haese

This first statewide climate change assessment will help catalyse action to tackle the challenges we face under a changing climate. While there is much we are already doing, there is much more we will need to do.

The Assessment is not just about addressing climate risks – it also helps us recognise and seize opportunities for economic growth and creating a more sustainable future together.

It is an important resource for governments, business, research and community organisations to better understand, manage, and adapt to, climate risks and opportunities.