Royalton Barracks / VCOR & Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE


CASE#:  26B2000038

TROOPER:  Daniel Arrato                     

STATION:  Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 at 0054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  North Road, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION:  Violation of Conditions of Release & Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

 

ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau                                

AGE:  37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barnard, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On January 4, 2026, at approximately 0054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on North Rd in the town of Bethel, VT. Investigation determined Andrea Veroneau, age 37, of Barnard, was actively violating her conditions of release and found to be in possession of cocaine. Veroneau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on the below date/time. 


 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/04/2026 at 0830 hours        

COURT:  Windsor County

LODGED:  No

MUG SHOT:  Included

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


