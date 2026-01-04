Royalton Barracks / VCOR & Cocaine Possession

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2000038 TROOPER: Daniel Arrato STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802-234-9933 DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 at 0054 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Bethel, VT VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau AGE: 37 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 0054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on North Rd in the town of Bethel, VT. Investigation determined Andrea Veroneau, age 37, of Barnard, was actively violating her conditions of release and found to be in possession of cocaine. Veroneau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on the below date/time.

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 0830 hours COURT: Windsor County LODGED: No MUG SHOT: Included *Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



