Royalton Barracks / VCOR & Cocaine Possession
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2000038
TROOPER: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 at 0054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 4, 2026, at approximately 0054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on North Rd in the town of Bethel, VT. Investigation determined Andrea Veroneau, age 37, of Barnard, was actively violating her conditions of release and found to be in possession of cocaine. Veroneau was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court on the below date/time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
