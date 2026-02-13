Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,307 in the last 365 days.

VERMONT STATE POLICE SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/ DUI / TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 02/13/26 @ 0058 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 532 Paran Road, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI


ACCUSED:  Henry Altman                                                

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/13/26 at approximately 0058 hours Vermont State Police were called to the scene where a vehicle had gone off the roadway on Paran Road, Shaftsbury. The operator, Henry Altman called to report he had gone off the roadway to avoid a deer.


Troopers arrived on scene and quickly suspected Altman was impaired. Altman was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. Altman provided a preliminary breath test that resulted in a BAC over 3 times the legal limit of .08%. Altman was placed into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further testing.


Altman was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.  



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/26 @ 0830 hours              

COURT: Bennington Criminal

LODGED - No LOCATION:      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VERMONT STATE POLICE SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/ DUI / TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.