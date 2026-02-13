VERMONT STATE POLICE SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/ DUI / TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/13/26 @ 0058 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 532 Paran Road, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Henry Altman
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/13/26 at approximately 0058 hours Vermont State Police were called to the scene where a vehicle had gone off the roadway on Paran Road, Shaftsbury. The operator, Henry Altman called to report he had gone off the roadway to avoid a deer.
Troopers arrived on scene and quickly suspected Altman was impaired. Altman was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. Altman provided a preliminary breath test that resulted in a BAC over 3 times the legal limit of .08%. Altman was placed into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further testing.
Altman was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/26 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington Criminal
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
