VERMONT STATE POLICE SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/ DUI / TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 02/13/26 @ 0058 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 532 Paran Road, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI





ACCUSED: Henry Altman

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, NY













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/13/26 at approximately 0058 hours Vermont State Police were called to the scene where a vehicle had gone off the roadway on Paran Road, Shaftsbury. The operator, Henry Altman called to report he had gone off the roadway to avoid a deer.





Troopers arrived on scene and quickly suspected Altman was impaired. Altman was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises, during which he showed signs of impairment. Altman provided a preliminary breath test that resulted in a BAC over 3 times the legal limit of .08%. Altman was placed into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further testing.





Altman was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/26 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington Criminal

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.