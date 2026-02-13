St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4001275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode and Trooper Chris Santic
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026, at approximately 2243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION:
Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR) x3
ACCUSED: Jennifer Sanville
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/12/2026, at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the Town of St Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers were advised of and subsequently observed, operator Jennifer Sanville (40), to be in violation of numerous of her conditions of release. Sanville was subsequently placed under arrest. Sanville was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sanville was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours and was released.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
