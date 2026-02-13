St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4001275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode and Trooper Chris Santic

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026, at approximately 2243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION:

Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR) x3

ACCUSED: Jennifer Sanville

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/12/2026, at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the Town of St Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers were advised of and subsequently observed, operator Jennifer Sanville (40), to be in violation of numerous of her conditions of release. Sanville was subsequently placed under arrest. Sanville was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sanville was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours and was released.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819