Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,430 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4001275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode and Trooper Chris Santic

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/12/2026, at approximately 2243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION:

Violation of Conditions of Release (VCOR) x3

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Sanville                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/12/2026, at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the Town of St Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers were advised of and subsequently observed, operator Jennifer Sanville (40), to be in violation of numerous of her conditions of release. Sanville was subsequently placed under arrest. Sanville was transported to the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sanville was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours and was released.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2026 at 0830 hours    

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.