BERLIN BARRACKS / DUI-CRIMINAL REFUSAL

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3001095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile                            

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/12/2026 at approximately 1559 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Mile-marker 44, Williamston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Criminal Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Parker

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-89, mile-marker 44 in the Town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Jeffrey Parker (44) of Montpelier, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Parker for suspicion of DUI. Parker was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/05/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/05/26 2026 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

