BERLIN BARRACKS / DUI-CRIMINAL REFUSAL
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3001095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 02/12/2026 at approximately 1559 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Mile-marker 44, Williamston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Parker
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I-89, mile-marker 44 in the Town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Jeffrey Parker (44) of Montpelier, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Parker for suspicion of DUI. Parker was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/05/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/26 2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
