Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,772 in the last 365 days.

New Book 'AI Operations & Usage Playbook' Exposes the Real AI Risk: Artificial Authority

AI Operations & Usage Playbook

AI Operations & Usage Playbook

The Authority Thesis

The Authority Thesis

Who is in chat? A Guide To Authority

Who is in chat? A Guide To Authority

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, llc releases an operational blueprint for deploying AI without surrendering control, accountability, or human judgment.

Authority can’t be delegated to machines, only exercised through them.”
— Alexious Fiero
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across industries, organizations are increasingly discovering a hard truth: AI systems aren’t failing because they’re too weak — they’re failing because humans are deploying them without governance.

That’s the central argument of “AI Operations & Usage Playbook: How to Think, Deploy, Govern, and Live With Artificial Intelligence,” the new book by AI systems builder and platform architect Alexious Fiero, published by Intellectual Enlightenment Press, an imprint of PeachWiz, Inc.

Rather than focusing on hype, speculative AGI fears, or surface-level “prompt tricks,” Fiero delivers a structured operational playbook for the AI era — grounded in the reality that today’s models are probabilistic prediction systems, not reasoning minds, and that authority cannot be outsourced to tools.

“The danger isn’t artificial intelligence. It’s artificial authority,” Fiero writes, outlining how institutions are surrendering decision-making to systems they can’t audit, govern, or hold responsible.

A Practical Manual for the AI Flood

The book offers a full-stack operational framework for real deployment environments, including:

Understanding AI’s structural limitations (tokens, context windows, hallucinations)
Model selection and update risk management
Prompting as engineering (Role → Context → Intent → Constraints → Output Contract)
RAG, evaluation systems, and agent governance
Auditability, traceability, and accountability mapping
Role-based playbooks for executives, engineers, analysts, and creators
Guidance for living with AI without cognitive atrophy or dependence

Designed for both enterprise deployment and individual mastery, AI Operations & Usage Playbook positions AI as a tool that can restore cognitive leverage, if the human stays in the pilot seat.

Availability: Hardcopy, Paperback, Audiobook, Ebook

Media Contact: [Insert name/email]

Publisher: Intellectual Enlightenment Press

Alexious Fiero
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, llc
+1 404-718-0044
mail@intellectual-enlightenment.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

AI Is Infrastructure. Govern It or Ship Liability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book 'AI Operations & Usage Playbook' Exposes the Real AI Risk: Artificial Authority

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.