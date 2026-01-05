New Book 'AI Operations & Usage Playbook' Exposes the Real AI Risk: Artificial Authority
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, llc releases an operational blueprint for deploying AI without surrendering control, accountability, or human judgment.
That’s the central argument of “AI Operations & Usage Playbook: How to Think, Deploy, Govern, and Live With Artificial Intelligence,” the new book by AI systems builder and platform architect Alexious Fiero, published by Intellectual Enlightenment Press, an imprint of PeachWiz, Inc.
Rather than focusing on hype, speculative AGI fears, or surface-level “prompt tricks,” Fiero delivers a structured operational playbook for the AI era — grounded in the reality that today’s models are probabilistic prediction systems, not reasoning minds, and that authority cannot be outsourced to tools.
“The danger isn’t artificial intelligence. It’s artificial authority,” Fiero writes, outlining how institutions are surrendering decision-making to systems they can’t audit, govern, or hold responsible.
A Practical Manual for the AI Flood
The book offers a full-stack operational framework for real deployment environments, including:
Understanding AI’s structural limitations (tokens, context windows, hallucinations)
Model selection and update risk management
Prompting as engineering (Role → Context → Intent → Constraints → Output Contract)
RAG, evaluation systems, and agent governance
Auditability, traceability, and accountability mapping
Role-based playbooks for executives, engineers, analysts, and creators
Guidance for living with AI without cognitive atrophy or dependence
Designed for both enterprise deployment and individual mastery, AI Operations & Usage Playbook positions AI as a tool that can restore cognitive leverage, if the human stays in the pilot seat.
Availability: Hardcopy, Paperback, Audiobook, Ebook
AI Is Infrastructure. Govern It or Ship Liability.
