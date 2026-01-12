PeachWiz Introduces audisyn.ai, An Enterprise Platform Enabling Publishers to Build Their Own Interactive Audiobook

Audisyn.ai Audisyn Infographics

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeachWiz, Inc., a visionary technology company dedicated to advancing intellectual enlightenment through artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of audisyn.ai, an enterprise publishing platform designed to transform traditional books into interactive, collaborative listening environments and enable publishers to operate their own AI-powered audiobook ecosystems.audisyn.ai is an incubated PeachWiz product developed to address a fundamental shift underway in publishing: the rapid growth of audiobooks alongside increasing platform dependence. While audio consumption continues to expand, most publishers remain reliant on third-party marketplaces that control customer relationships, discovery, and data.Audisyn.ai introduces a new infrastructure layer for publishing, one that allows publishers to create, govern, and monetize interactive audiobooks under their own brands.“Information has become a currency, and it is manipulated as such,” said Alexious Fiero, Founder of PeachWiz and audisyn.ai. “audisyn.ai was built to help publishers optimize the exchange of that currency. It enables them to move beyond static audiobooks and toward intelligent, interactive publishing environments that preserve author intent, deepen reader engagement, and restore platform-level ownership.”From Audiobooks to Interactive Knowledge EnvironmentsAt the core of audisyn.ai is a proprietary knowledge-node architecture that structures each book into narrated content layers and intelligence layers. Publishers can enrich titles with references, glossaries, author source materials, and supporting content, powering interactive listening experiences where audiences can ask questions, explore ideas, and engage collaboratively around books.The platform provides publishers with:-Enterprise audiobook creation and management pipelines-Knowledge-node systems per title-Interactive, book-grounded listening experiences-Collaboration and annotation layers-Governance controls, safety policies, and audit logging-Analytics and engagement insight toolsAudisyn.ai supports selective narration, allowing publishers to determine which content becomes audio and which remains part of the knowledge system, maximizing both listening quality and interactive accuracy.Strategic Infrastructure for Publisher Ownershipaudisyn.ai is offered through two enterprise models:SaaS Tenancy, a hosted, multi-tenant environment enabling rapid publisher launch.Licensed Deployment, a fully branded, publisher-operated platform deployable in private cloud or on-premise environments.Both models are designed to help publishers reclaim control over customer relationships, data ownership, branding, and long-term innovation strategy.“audisyn.ai is not an audiobook app,” Fiero added. “It is publishing infrastructure. It allows publishers to operate their own intelligent platforms and evolve their catalogs into living digital ecosystems.”audisyn.ai Within the PeachWiz Ecosystemaudisyn.ai is an incubated product of PeachWiz, Inc., developed within PeachWiz’s collaborative innovation ecosystem. PeachWiz builds AI-powered platforms that help individuals and organizations navigate the modern information economy and advance intellectual enlightenment.PeachWiz’s flagship AI system, HAISE, serves as the intelligence foundation across its incubated platforms, enabling structured knowledge modeling, advanced reasoning, and collaborative human-AI interaction.PeachWiz operates a collaborative incubation framework bringing together technology development, strategic advisory, and ecosystem partnerships across education, publishing, enterprise innovation, and artificial intelligence research.Enterprise-Grade Market Entryaudisyn.ai enters the market with enterprise packaging that includes:-SaaS subscriptions and licensed software agreements-Platform deployment and integration services-Knowledge infrastructure and catalog conversion programs-Ongoing governance, enrichment, and content-operations servicesInitial engagements are structured around publisher pilots, enabling rapid validation and scalable rollout across backlists and frontlists.About PeachWiz, Inc.PeachWiz, Inc. is a visionary technology company dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations on their journey of intellectual enlightenment through artificial intelligence. Through its ecosystem of incubated platforms, PeachWiz develops advanced information systems that transform how knowledge is accessed, structured, and applied.PeachWiz’s flagship AI system, HAISE, provides the intelligence foundation supporting PeachWiz technologies, enabling human-like interaction, large-scale knowledge modeling, and collaborative insight generation.PeachWiz operates a collaborative incubated ecosystem for innovation, uniting startups, institutions, enterprises, and partners to build sustainable, future-ready AI platforms.About audisyn.aiaudisyn.ai is an enterprise publishing platform developed by PeachWiz, Inc. It enables publishers to create, govern, and monetize AI-powered interactive audiobooks and collaborative listening environments. audisyn.ai transforms books into living knowledge systems, supporting deeper engagement, publisher-owned platforms, and the next generation of digital publishing.Media Contact:Alexious FieroPresidentPeachWiz, Inc.press@peachwiz.com404-718-0044

