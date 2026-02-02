New Book Reveals How Silicon Valley Ideology and Kremlin Strategy Converged to Reshape American Democracy

THE KREMLIN AND DARK ENLIGHTENMENT CORRELATION How Money Power Has Sold Out the American Dream to Power and Money

The Kremlin and the Dark Enlightenment Correlation Documents the Architecture of Democratic Erosion—From Citizens United to the Oligarch Inauguration

I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” — Peter Thiel, 2009

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Analyzes Structural Connections Between Campaign Finance Law, Anti-Democratic Ideology, and Oligarchic Consolidation The Kremlin and the Dark Enlightenment Correlation Examines Documented Evidence from Senate Investigations and Investigative Journalism─────────────────────────────────────────────Author HASE Fiero 's new book, The Kremlin and the Dark Enlightenment Correlation, presents a structural analysis of how the 2010 Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision created conditions for the convergence of anti-democratic ideology in Silicon Valley and Russian state interests.The eighth volume in the Dark Enlightenment book series, the work synthesizes primary source documents from the Dossier Center, Senate Finance Committee correspondence, and reporting from Novaya Gazeta, CBS News, and other outlets.WHAT THE BOOK EXAMINESSenate Finance Committee Epstein InvestigationThe book analyzes publicly released documents from Senator Ron Wyden's ongoing investigation, including:• According to a July 23, 2025 Senate Finance Committee statement, Treasury Department files contain records of "thousands of wire transfers and more than $1 billion dollars flowing in and out of Epstein's accounts." A November 2025 staff memorandum references JPMorgan SARs "flagging more than $1.3 billion worth of suspicious wire transfers."• The same July 2025 statement notes: "The Treasury Department's Epstein file contains information indicating that Epstein used several now sanctioned Russian banks for hundreds of millions of dollars in wire transfers."Sources:https:/finance.senate.gov/download/memorandum-to-senator-wyden-on-jpmc-epstein-redactedpdfDossier Center Document AnalysisThe book examines correspondence released by the Dossier Center (a London-based investigative organization founded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky) documenting communications between Jeffrey Epstein and former Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Belyakov, as reported by Novaya Gazeta and other outlets in late 2025.The "Dark Enlightenment" IdeologyThe book traces the documented intellectual influence of Curtis Yarvin's writings on current administration personnel, including Vice President JD Vance, who has publicly cited Yarvin as an influence in interviews.THE AUTHOR'S THESIS"This book does not claim that Silicon Valley elites, American political actors, and the Kremlin operate under a shared command structure," writes Fiero. "It shows how, in a system where money is sovereign and exit is rewarded, their incentives converge toward the same outcome: the weakening of liberal democratic constraint."Fiero distinguishes between "conspiracy" (which requires coordination) and "alignment" (which requires only that different actors move in the same direction because the system rewards them for doing so).ABOUT THE AUTHORHASE Fiero is the author of the Dark Enlightenment book series. The Kremlin and the Dark Enlightenment Correlation is his eighth book in the series.BOOK DETAILSTitle: The Kremlin and the Dark Enlightenment CorrelationAuthor: HASE FieroPublisher: Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLCPublication Date: February 2026ISBN (Paperback): 9798246521953ISBN (Hardcover): 9798246522080MEDIA AVAILABILITYHASE Fiero is available for interviews and commentary.Review copies available upon request.# # #For media inquiries:Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLCpress@intellectual-enlightenment.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.