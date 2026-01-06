NORTHSHORE AND FIGBREW LAUNCH INDUSTRY-FIRST JOINT 50/50 COFFEE-FIG BLEND

Joint product development by Northshore Specialty Coffee & FigBrew. 50/50 blend of premium coffee and roasted fig.

Revolutionary partnership addresses digestive issues for majority of coffee drinkers while tackling issues threatening coffee cultivation

Partnering with a premium roaster like Northshore allows us to deliver a coffee experience that's genuinely easy on the stomach without compromising on taste.” — Marianne Whitehead - FigBrew VP of Sales

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northshore Specialty Coffee, an award-winning premium roaster, and FigBrew, an award-winning fig coffee alternative, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership launching the coffee industry's first collaborative 50/50 premium coffee and roasted fig blend. Combining Northshore’s premium single origin Guatemalan Huehuetenango Fedecocagua coffee and FigBrew’s Original Digestive Roast fig, this innovative collaboration directly addresses digestive issues affecting an estimated 55% of coffee drinkers while pioneering sustainable solutions to the issues facing global coffee production.

Solving Real Problems for Coffee Lovers

"Roasted fig has the remarkable ability to enhance coffee's flavor while reducing jitters and digestive issues that keep millions from enjoying their daily ritual," said Marianne Whitehead, co-founder of FigBrew. "Partnering with a premium roaster like Northshore allows us to deliver a coffee experience that's genuinely easy on the stomach without compromising on taste."

The timing is critical. Recent research indicates suitable coffee cultivation land may decrease by 50% by 2050 due to deforestation, disease, and climate change – threatening the daily ritual of roughly two-thirds of Americans who drink coffee.

Innovation Meets Tradition

Northshore has built their reputation by focusing on every element contributing to coffee's flavor, from soil and water to climate and cultivation practices. Known for initiating authentic conversations around coffee culture, they bring meticulous attention to quality and the ultimate coffee experience.

"Northshore was founded to evolve the coffee experience in the southern US," explains founder Trey Malone. "We study every aspect of coffee roasting and brewing from a unique perspective. Partnering with FigBrew represents our commitment to thinking outside the box and delivering better coffee experiences for our customers."

Market Impact and Future Vision

This collaboration addresses immediate consumer needs while building long-term resilience in specialty coffee culture. The partnership targets the significant portion of coffee drinkers who struggle with coffee's natural acidity and caffeine content, offering a solution that maintains the beloved coffee ritual while improving digestive comfort. This first-of-a-kind blend can be purchased from Northshore, FigBrew, or participating resellers.

About Northshore Specialty Coffee

Northshore Specialty Coffee captures flavors that stir up authentic conversations. Every batch meets exacting standards while serving retail, wholesale, and event markets throughout the region.

About FigBrew

Founded in 2020, FigBrew is a food-tech startup dedicated to enriching coffee culture with healthy, delicious, and sustainable fig-based alternatives. As the only coffee alternative to win awards at major coffee festivals, FigBrew makes premium coffee experiences accessible to all consumers while supporting environmental sustainability. Products are available online and through select retail partners nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.