FIGBREW'S MORNING PREBIOTIC BLEND WINS BEST DECAF COFFEE AT PRESTIGIOUS 2025 NEW ORLEANS COFFEE FESTIVAL

FigBrew voted best decaf coffee at 2025 NOLA Coffee Fest

Fig-based coffee alternative beats traditional decaf offerings as coffee prices soar 39% nationwide

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FigBrew's Morning Prebiotic Blend has been awarded Best Decaf Coffee at the 2025 NOLA Coffee Festival, competing against dozens of traditional coffee roasters and alternative beverage companies. The victory comes as coffee prices have surged 39% this year due to supply chain disruptions and tariffs, positioning FigBrew's sustainable fig-based alternative as both a premium taste experience and an economic solution for America's 150 million daily coffee drinkers.

"This award validates what our customers have been telling us for five years," said Marianne Whitehead, co-founder of FigBrew. "You don't have to choose between great taste and great health – or between supporting coffee farmers and finding affordable alternatives. We're proving that innovation can solve multiple problems simultaneously."

FigBrew's award-winning approach centers on roasted fig, a centuries-old ingredient experiencing a renaissance as coffee costs reach historic highs. Unlike traditional beanless coffee alternatives that use multiple synthetic ingredients to mimic arabica flavor, FigBrew discovered that pure roasted fig naturally enhances whatever it's blended with. When replacing a portion of conventional ground coffee, it moderates acid and caffeine while preserving – and often improving – the flavor profile of even premium single-origin beans.

"We founded FigBrew to make coffee culture more robust, not to replace it,"Whitehead explained. "We personally love coffee and want to see it remain affordable and accessible to everyone – including the estimated 65% of coffee drinkers who experience digestive issues from traditional coffee's acidity and caffeine levels."

The timing couldn't be more critical. With coffee imports from Brazil and Vietnam – the world's largest suppliers – facing tariffs up to 50%, American consumers are paying record prices for their daily brew. Meanwhile, FigBrew's fig-based products use 87% less water and produce 92% fewer carbon emissions than traditional coffee in cradle-to-grave analysis, while costing roughly half the price to produce.

Market Impact and Availability

FigBrew's Morning Prebiotic Blend can be used as a complete coffee replacement or our Original Digestive Roast can be blended in any ratio with traditional coffee for customized caffeine and acidity levels. The product addresses the needs of health-conscious consumers while supporting coffee farmers through reduced demand pressure rather than elimination.

"The best part is not having to sacrifice the flavor of your favorite morning ritual," added Whitehead. "Our customers get the coffee experience they love, with added gut health benefits and a clear conscience about sustainability."

FigBrew’s award-winning products are available immediately at figbrew.com, with wholesale opportunities for retailers and foodservice operators. All FigBrew products are USDA organic, manufactured in the United States, and ship nationwide.

About FigBrew

Founded in 2020, FigBrew is a food-tech startup dedicated to enriching coffee culture with healthy, delicious, and sustainable fig-based alternatives. The company's mission is to make premium coffee experiences accessible to all consumers while supporting environmental sustainability and coffee farming communities. FigBrew products are available online and through select retail partners nationwide.

