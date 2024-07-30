FigBrew Announces Their Beanless Coffee Supplement In Biodegradable Pour-over Sachets

Pour-over sachets for FigBrew beanless coffee supplement

For the ultimate in travel convenience and environmental stewardship, FigBrew's new packaging option offers the lowest footprint of any brewing technique.

I’ve never bought into the concept that using upcycled raw goods should lead to a product that is more expensive than something like coffee that is highly valued to begin with.” — CEO & Founder Andy Whitehead

HUNTSVILLE, AL, US, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FigBrew recently announced the launch of their beanless coffee supplement in biodegradable pour-over bags. Packaged in sachets designed to attach over a mug with paper ears that expand from the sides of each sachet, all that’s required is hot water to brew that perfect pour-over cup. Perfect for hiking, camping, or travel, each sachet contains the right amount of their organic superfood supplement to start your day off right.

The launch includes FigBrew’s two most popular flavors – their caffeine-free Superfood Coffee Alternative and their Mellow Mix 50/50 blend of beanless coffee supplement and Arabica coffee available in fully caffeinated, half-caff, and decaf versions. With the smallest environmental footprint of any brewing technique, the new pour-over sachets add to FigBrew’s current environementally-friendly product packaging options.

With 1/8th the water footprint and 1/13th the carbon footprint in a cradle-to-grave analysis with traditional coffee, FigBrew products demonstrate that great taste is not a barrier to sustainability. And being made from upcycled organic figs, they’re also not a barrier to price relief for squeezed consumers. “I’ve never bought into the concept that using upcycled raw goods should lead to a product that is more expensive than something like coffee that is highly valued to begin with,” says FigBrew Co-founder and CEO Andy Whitehead. “At a third of the price per serving of coffee, it is a welcome relief to our costumers. We’ve made a bean-free version of coffee that tastes as good as or better than coffee and with significant benefit to the environment and the consumer. We’ve accomplished what we set out to do but we’re nowhere near done.”

FigBrew R&D are busy optimizing every aspect of the beanless coffee culture under the assumption that keeping coffee drinkers in their wheelhouse is the quickest way to making a positive impact on sustainability. FigBrew product positioning is unique in that it’s beanless coffee supplement is designed to be mixed with traditional ground coffee in any ratio to enhance the health and sustainability as well as the flavor.

This approach doesn’t require major changes to coffee production, transport, brewing, or consumption but allows coffee shops and consumers to take their own stance on sustainability. “This was a minor selling point three years ago when we introduced the product but one that turned out to be prophetic. Now coffee shops aren’t threatened that something is going to take away their business. It’s a product that broadens their customer base and will ease the supply-chain crunch for traditional coffee coming in the near future as climate change, deforestation, and disease impact coffee production,” says Whitehead.

The health aspects of figs are one of the main factors driving FigBrew’s success. Figs are classified as superfruits and have been used to improve health and athletic performance since the times of the ancient Greeks. Part of a Mediterranean diet, they’ve have been grown sustainably in that region for thousands of years by workers who earn an honest wage. As it relates to coffee, figs are alkaline, caffeine-free, and high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

About FigBrew

FigBrew mission statement: enriching coffee culture with healthy, delicious, sustainable fig. All products are organic, made from the least number of ingredients possible, and available for wholesale or retail orders immediately. For more info and to learn about our products, visit figbrew.com.