VSP-SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421





DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 @ 0140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Fuller West Road, Bennington

VIOLATION: DUI





ACCUSED: James B Carey

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling South on US Route 7. The vehicle had been traveling without headlights on and almost struck multiple Vermont State Police vehicles investigating a separate incident. While speaking with the operator, identified as James Carey, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Carey was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Carey was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/26/26 at 0830 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 @ 0830

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.