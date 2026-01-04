VSP-SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI/TOWN OF POWNAL

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3000046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421


DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 @ 0140 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Fuller West Road, Bennington

VIOLATION: DUI


ACCUSED: James B Carey                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling South on US Route 7. The vehicle had been traveling without headlights on and almost struck multiple Vermont State Police vehicles investigating a separate incident. While speaking with the operator, identified as James Carey, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Carey was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Carey was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/26/26 at 0830 hours.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 @ 0830        

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - No LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached





Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

