VSP-SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI/TOWN OF POWNAL

CASE#: 26B3000046
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 @ 0140 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Fuller West Road, Bennington
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: James B Carey
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling South on US Route 7. The vehicle had been traveling without headlights on and almost struck multiple Vermont State Police vehicles investigating a separate incident. While speaking with the operator, identified as James Carey, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Carey was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Carey was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 01/26/26 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 @ 0830
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
