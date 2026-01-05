Segment-Leading Performance, All-Round Flagship — EXEED VX PHEV Meets UAE Business Needs

EXEED THE VX PHEV

The World’s Exclusive Quad-Motor AWD + Five-Meter Seven-Seat PHEV: EXEED VX PHEV Sets a New Benchmark for Hybrid Business SUVs

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXEED today announced the introduction of the VX Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) to the United Arab Emirates market. The VX PHEV is the world’s exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV, delivering segment-leading performance and redefining the benchmark for hybrid business SUVs.The Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology features 420kW of power, 920N·m of torque, and 0–100km/h acceleration in 5.8 seconds. At the same time, it achieves a combined range of up to 1,190km and fuel consumption of only 1.5L/100km, balancing performance and efficiency.As the only five-meter-class seven-seat PHEV, the VX combines a full-size body, hybrid powertrain, and seven-seat layout. It is suited for business commuting, family trips, and long-distance cross-city journeys.Flagship comfort features include a front passenger “Queen Seat” with ventilation, heating, and massage functions. The second row offers heating, ventilation, and leg rests, complemented by a premium 23-speaker audio system.Safety is supported by a body structure made of 85% high-strength steel, 10 airbags, and 26 ADAS systems, providing comprehensive active and passive protection.In the premium SUV market, where competition has shifted from pure power to holistic experience, the EXEED VX PHEV embodies the Land Business Jet philosophy. It integrates performance, all-range driving capability, and intelligent premium features, offering an all-scenario flagship vehicle for industry elites and pragmatic achievers.The VX PHEV is optimized for urban commuting and engineered to tackle the UAE’s extreme heat, long-distance travel, and diverse terrains. It delivers a comprehensive flagship mobility solution and sets a new benchmark for high-performance hybrid premium SUVs.The VX PHEV features Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology selected for China’s “14th Five-Year Plan Achievements Exhibition.” Its 1.5T engine and three electric motors deliver 420kW of power and 920N·m of torque, with acceleration from 0–100km/h in 5.8 seconds. It offers a pure electric range of 160km (NEDC) and a combined range of 1,190km, with fuel consumption as low as 1.5L/100km.For UAE deserts and complex roads, the VX PHEV uses a Flying Fish chassis and CDC electromagnetic damper system. The system scans the road thousands of times per second and adjusts damping in milliseconds, ensuring stability and confidence in all conditions.The VX PHEV design includes a bold horizontal grille and upgraded LED full-width tail lights. The stretched rear emphasizes a wide stance, while flowing body lines convey premium business style.With a five-meter body and 2,900mm wheelbase, the VX PHEV offers a spacious seven-seat cabin. Inside, the 40.2-inch smart triple-screen powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 delivers an immersive digital experience. The front seat features a “Queen Seat” with ventilation, heating, and massage. The second row offers heating, ventilation, and leg rests, complemented by the iFLYTEK 23-speaker system.Safety features include 85% high-strength steel body structure, 10 airbags, and 26 ADAS systems. With premium performance, technology, safety, and comfort, the EXEED VX PHEV is designed for UAE business commuting, desert travel, and family trips. As the only five-meter-class seven-seat PHEV, it meets local standards and redefines the benchmark for premium hybrid business SUVs in the Middle East.

