EXEED 2025 Global Performance Report: High-Performance Strategy Drives Sustainable Growth with 120,369 Annual Deliveries

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, the premium Chinese automotive brand EXEED experienced significant growth in the global market. Throughout the year, they delivered a total of 120,369 vehicles, marking a steady increase in overseas sales. Based on this, the EXEED brand has entered a new development phase, positioning itself as a "Global Performance Luxury Brand Innovator." Moving forward, EXEED will accelerate the implementation of its product and technology strategies to promote high-quality growth in the global luxury automotive sector.Core Models Drive Structural Growth; Systemic Breakthroughs Achieved in the European MarketThe flagship plug-in hybrid model, RX PHEV (OMODA 9), served as the absolute cornerstone of sales growth, with cumulative global sales reaching 13,004 units for the year. It established solid competitive advantages in key European markets, ranking first in average monthly sales in the D-segment plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sport utility vehicle (SUV) market in Poland; In Italy, its average monthly sales ranked among the top three in its segment. In Spain and the Czech Republic, its average monthly sales consistently ranked at the forefront as well.The tech-luxury SUV, EXLANTIX ET, quickly became a second pole of growth following its launch in June 2025, delivering a cumulative 2,451 units in the second half of the year. Its range-extended version achieved the top position in the REEV segment in Eastern European markets. This demonstrates that users in mature markets recognize its product strength.Deepening Global High-End Market Layout; Product Premiumization ValidatedIn the high-end Middle East market, EXEED achieved sales of 6,893 units in 2025, with high-end models accounting for nearly 50% of sales. Despite launching many new energy products for the first time, structural breakthroughs were achieved in several key markets. In the UAE, EXEED's new energy models successfully entered the high-end electric SUV segment. In Qatar and Kuwait, EXEED's sales grew 18% and 68%, respectively, year over year. These figures indicate that EXEED's premium product positioning has been recognized in high-value markets, such as the Middle East. This lays the groundwork for the brand to expand its presence in the global high-end market."Track Validation" System Builds Global Recognition of High PerformanceA rigorous engineering validation system established by EXEED on a global scale lies behind the brand's market performance. In 2025, the brand held test drive events at 11 top-tier circuits worldwide, including the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany, Monza in Italy, and the Dubai Autodrome. Systematic track research and development (R&D) ensured that vehicle stability, handling, and durability under extreme conditions met international validation standards for high-performance models.This solid performance foundation received widespread acclaim from professional media outlets around the world. The renowned automotive media outlet Motor1 noted the following in a review: "The EXEED TX PHEV is powerful, spacious, and avant-garde in design. The ride experience is extremely comfortable, and the pure electric range far exceeds its class." Top YouTube automotive content creator Carwow praised its power performance after testing, stating, "The RX PHEV can reach a maximum power of 449Ps, surpassing the Porsche Macan GTS." These in-depth reviews reinforced the brand's reputation for technical reliability and high performance from a third-party perspective, solidifying it in the minds of global consumers.Synergistic Evolution of Technology Brand and Product LineupIn 2025, under the theme "Shift to Tomorrow," EXEED systematically advanced the evolution of its technology brand and product lineup. At the Technology & Design Future Conference on October 19, the brand unveiled the Texxeract "Energy Cube Technology" for PHEV, REEV, and BEV powertrains. This technology has achieved significant breakthroughs in efficiency, safety, and performance. The Texxeract 2.0 version is planned for implementation in 2027.Concurrently, EXEED officially unveiled a new family design language inspired by the myth of Atlantis and the dynamics of ocean waves. Based on this, it launched two new products: the ES GT and a new SUV. These vehicles reinforce the brand's aesthetic recognizability and design consistency. EXEED achieved full-link synergy in 2025, integrating Texxeract technology and interpreting the new design language in vehicle models. This synergy encompasses technology systems, design philosophy, concept release, and product layout, building a solid foundation for the brand's continued development in the global high-end new energy market.This year, the RX PHEV, EXEED's flagship plug-in hybrid model, will expand into key markets such as Germany and France. Building on its reputation for performance and technology, EXEED will focus on high-potential European markets, deepen localized operations, and explore regions such as Northern and Southern Europe. These efforts aim to enhance brand influence and advance the strategic leap from "market recognition" to "brand leadership."

