Double Debut in Kuwait: EXEED VX PHEV and MX ICE Launch in the Middle East

HAWALLI, KUWAIT, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Kuwait Motor Show opened in Hawalli Governorate from January 19 to 24, where EXEED made a grand showcase with two flagship models: the VX PHEV, a large seven-seat super hybrid luxury SUV, and the MX ICE, a Tech-Comfort SUV. This dual launch not only enriches EXEED’s product lineup in the region but also marks a pivotal step for the brand in deepening its footprint in the Middle East and fulfilling the diverse consumption demands of local users.Industry Precision Meets Aesthetic Design: MX ICE Redefines the Family Mobility ExperienceMX ICE fuses industrial design precision with dynamic natural aesthetics, elevating its performance across exterior design, intelligent technology and in-cabin comfort. In terms of styling, its distinctive star-track lighting and sleek body contours forge a unique visual identity, while the golden-ratio side profile strikes a perfect balance between striking aesthetics and aerodynamic efficiency. For intelligent driving, the model is equipped with a class-leading triple-screen infotainment system, paired with a 540° panoramic view system and up to 23 intelligent driving assistance features, empowering drivers to navigate diverse and complex road conditions with effortless confidence.What’s more, MX ICE series comes as standard with seat heating, ventilation and massage functions, alongside a rapid temperature control system that quickly mitigates discomfort caused by extreme hot and cold weather. Combined with premium NAPPA leather seats and an immersive 21-speaker surround sound system, it further elevates the comfort of long-distance travel to a new level.Performance Seamlessly Blended with Luxury: VX PHEV Sets a New Benchmark for Business MobilityAs EXEED’s flagship super hybrid business luxury SUV, the VX PHEV presents an exceptional new mobility option for Middle Eastern business elites and large families, thanks to its advanced four-motor four-wheel-drive hybrid system, all-scenario luxury configurations and the spacious comfort of its seven-seat layout. Its powertrain, combining a 1.5T turbocharged engine with three electric motors, delivers a maximum power output of 440 kW, a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 5.8 seconds, a comprehensive driving range of up to 1,190 km and an ultra-low fuel consumption of only 1.5 L/100 km—effortlessly meeting all diverse mobility needs of users.In intelligent technology and safety, the VX PHEV features a rare 40.2-inch smart triple-screen setup, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and integrates 26 intelligent driving assistance functions including automatic parking. Its body structure adopts 85% high-strength steel and is fitted with 10 airbags as standard, providing class-leading passive safety protection for all occupants. Beyond performance and safety, the VX PHEV prioritizes a healthy and luxurious cabin environment: its standard premium seats not only offer ventilation and heating but also support five massage modes. Paired with a PM0.3 high-efficiency air filtration system and a custom fragrance system, it perfectly aligns with high-end users’ dual expectations for sophisticated business travel and thoughtful family care.Dual Launch Perfects Product Lineup, Unfolding EXEED’s Strategic Vision for the Middle EastThe simultaneous launch of the VX PHEV and MX ICE at the Kuwait Motor Show is a strategic move by EXEED to address the Middle East market’s growing demand for diversified, high-quality mobility solutions. The MX ICE, with its eye-catching design, leading tech configurations and refined cabin comfort, resonates with young families’ pursuit of premium mobility and emotional driving experiences. The VX PHEV, leveraging its exclusive four-motor four-wheel-drive technology, advanced super hybrid system and all-round luxury experience, sets a new benchmark for new energy luxury performance SUVs, catering to the elite’s pursuit of technological innovation and top-tier travel experiences.EXEED’s dual product strategy of "Tech-Comfort" and "Business Luxury" fully demonstrates the brand’s in-depth understanding of and unwavering commitment to the Middle East market. Through a differentiated product portfolio, EXEED systematically covers the core market segments from high-end business mobility to premium family travel, driving continuous brand value elevation with its robust, all-round product strength.For EXEED, the joint debut of these two flagship models is more than just a product showcase—it is a strategic declaration to the Middle East market, reaffirming the brand’s solemn commitment to delivering diversified, high-end mobility solutions for global users.

