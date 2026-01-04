OPPEIN KSA Launches Nationwide Network with 4 Flagship Showrooms

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After joining the OPPEIN Global Franchise Network in 2024, OPPEIN KSA accelerated its expansion plans, which included opening four flagship showrooms in Buraydah, Al Hasa, Riyadh, and Madinah throughout 2025.

This network of showrooms, located in key cities within Saudi Arabia's eastern and western economic regions and spanning a total area of 3,500 square meters, represents a significant step in OPPEIN's entry into the KSA high-end home furnishing market.

The showrooms are strategically positioned in key regions: the Riyadh showroom lies in the capital’s political and commercial hub, targeting high-end clientele; the Al Hasa showroom is rooted in the Eastern Province, serving economic centers such as Dammam and Al Khobar; in Al Qassim, the "breadbasket" of KSA, the Buraydah showroom caters to large-scale family procurement needs; and the Madinah showroom meets diverse home customization demands.

Each showroom centers on whole-house customization, integrating a full range of home furnishings across nine major living spaces, including kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, wooden doors, bathroom vanities, and custom furniture. The showroom designs clearly communicate OPPEIN's one-stop service and variety of styles. By touring from the entryway to the bedroom, visitors can explore a wide range of potential solutions for their homes.

To support the showroom launch, the KSA team partnered with the headquarters on a multi-faceted promotional campaign. This included high-visibility billboard advertising along Riyadh’s airport highway during the flagship showroom's opening in mid-2025, designed to establish a strong initial market presence. Later in the year, the collaboration extended to digital content, producing a series of promotional videos with a prominent KSA lifestyle influencer (over 10 million followers). These videos provided an immersive tour of OPPEIN's headquarters showroom and manufacturing facilities in China, showcasing the company’s AI-powered intelligent manufacturing at its source. By combining traditional and digital marketing, the initiative effectively introduced OPPEIN's innovative solutions to a broad and diverse customer base in the region.

Looking ahead, OPPEIN KSA has outlined a second phase of expansion to develop a more comprehensive national retail network through additional city showrooms. By deepening its strategic partnership with headquarters, the local team will merge advanced global customization capabilities with the unique demands of the KSA market, making the development of home solutions tailored to specific regional preferences. As the CEO of OPPEIN KSA puts it: “We are here to help every client find their dream home.”



