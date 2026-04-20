OPPEIN Home to Lead Whole-House Customization at 139th Canton Fair

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SHA: 603833)， the globally recognized leader in whole-house customization， is preparing for a notable presence at the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), scheduled to take place from April 23 to 27, 2026. Backed by 32 years of industry experience, the company will host its exhibit at booths D32–D36 and E12–E14 in Hall 13.2, highlighting its expertise in whole-house customization solutions. These include kitchens, wardrobes, TV units, wall panels, doors, bathrooms, and laundries.

OPPEIN at the Canton Fair 139th

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Booth: D32–D36, E12–E14 | Hall 13

Date: April 23–27, 2026

As the world’s largest manufacturer of custom cabinetry, with a daily output exceeding 25,000 units, OPPEIN’s participation reflects its dedication to shaping the future of residential and commercial environments worldwide. The company operates five production hubs equipped with HOMAG machinery, covering over 3 million square meters. It has forged strategic alliances with top-tier names such as Blum, Hettich, and REHAU, combining precision engineering with globally recognized certifications (NSF, CEC, ISO) to serve customers in more than 130 countries. With over 180,000 completed projects worldwide, OPPEIN’s cabinetry and furniture are widely acclaimed for their long-lasting durability and adaptable designs.

Baiyun Airport Campaign Welcomes International Travellers

During the trade fair, OPPEIN will roll out a high-visibility advertising initiative at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. The campaign aims to create a strong initial impression, showcasing the brand’s product range to arriving global visitors. By prominently communicating the company’s market-leading position, the ads reinforce OPPEIN’s mission to deliver premium home furnishings to households around the world.

OPPEIN continues to expand its global partner network. As of 2026, it operates over 8,000 showrooms and retail outlets worldwide. Spanning significant markets such as Southeast Asia, North America, the GCC region, and Australia, its franchise network now covers a broad geographical footprint, offering substantial growth potential for investors. This extensive international presence allows OPPEIN to serve diverse families across different nations. The company’s motto, “Where there is home and love, there is OPPEIN”, is clearly reflected in its ability to provide personalized home solutions on a global scale.

Exclusive Services for Canton Fair Attendees

Visitors to the fair can enjoy several event-only offerings. These include complimentary shuttle trips to OPPEIN’s headquarters, where they may tour the showroom and factory, as well as one-on-one consultations with project specialists and designers. These sessions provide tailored proposals, complete with 3D visualizations and cost-saving strategies.

The 139th Canton Fair presents a unique opportunity to experience the future of home customization, with OPPEIN as a featured exhibitor. Interested attendees are encouraged to reach out via email or WhatsApp to arrange a meeting at the event. A dedicated representative will follow up before the fair to confirm the appointment details.

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