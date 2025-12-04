OPPEIN HOME Amplifies Global Reach with Strategic 2025 Branding Campaigns

oppein-branding-campaigns-in-China oppein-global-branding-campaigns OPPEIN Full House Products

TORONTO, CANADA, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC., the world's largest cabinetry manufacturer, successfully executed a series of strategic branding campaigns throughout 2025. These global initiatives were designed to deepen connections with local consumers and reinforce its leadership position in key markets worldwide. Through a diverse mix of high-traffic advertising and strategic influencer collaborations, OPPEIN demonstrated its commitment to delivering customized solutions and its evolving vision for the global home furnishing industry.

In China: Pioneering as the Market Leader

In its domestic market, OPPEIN, the leader in custom home furnishings, launched a comprehensive billboard campaign across strategic, high-traffic locations nationwide. From major airports to scenic destinations, OPPEIN reinforced its brand presence, affirming its commitment to turning dream homes into reality. Featured prominently on these displays is Hu Ge, a top Chinese actor and OPPEIN’s global brand ambassador, who embodies the brand’s dedication to premium quality and reliability. The campaign’s tagline, “Your dream home starts at OPPEIN,” powerfully conveys the brand’s vision of enhancing living experiences worldwide.

Built on this domestic momentum, OPPEIN is also amplifying its brand presence in key international markets.

To the World: Championing Global Influence

Simultaneously, OPPEIN launched impactful campaigns across its international markets, such as Canada, Vietnam, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. The strategy focused on deploying eye-catching visuals in prime locations such as airports and major highways to maximize local advertising performance.

In Vietnam, OPPEIN made a powerful branding statement during National Day celebrations in April, securing a prime advertising spot on SkyLED Saigon, the largest digital screen in Southeast Asia. A follow-up campaign in September promoted its expanding showroom network, supported by franchise showrooms in Ho Chi Minh City.

In Saudi Arabia, OPPEIN KSA collaborated with the headquarters to host influencer @dr_kholodiii. Her two-day immersive tour of OPPEIN’s state-of-the-art HQ showroom and manufacturing facilities in China generated significant buzz and authentic engagement with her audience.

OPPEIN's 2025 campaigns demonstrated a masterclass in global brand strategy, moving from dominant advertising placements in China to high-impact launches worldwide.

To date, OPPEIN has established a presence in over 100 countries and regions, with more than 8,000 showrooms globally. By speaking directly to local aspirations and leveraging its unparalleled design, manufacturing, and operational network, OPPEIN has reinforced its position as the world's No.1 whole-house customization brand. This leadership directly empowers local franchise partners, providing them with a formidable brand advantage and market credibility.

Through continued localization and sustained innovation, OPPEIN is positioned to reach new heights, all in service of its clear mission: to furnish dream homes for families across the globe.



