Training Firm Launches New Loan Officer Program

Jamie Lasher

Worthy Performance Group is helping loan officers get 2026 started right.

If loan officers don’t start speaking to prospects confidently, they'll lose mortgage business to the big IMBs and mortgage servicers who have been in touch with them for the past year or more.” — Jamie Lasher, Co-Founder, Worthy Performance Group

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Performance Group, a company of mentors, advisors, and business coaches focused on helping executives reach their business goals, including real estate and mortgage professionals, has launched a new website and an offering designed to help mortgage loan officers get the year started right.

“The new year holds great promise for our industry, but it can only be realized by those who are prepared,” said Laura Lasher, Co-founder and Managing Director of Worthy Performance Group. “Our team is ready to do our part and help today’s loan officers reach their goals in 2026. Our new offering is a great place to start.”

Lasher is an award-winning executive who was formerly President of the Mortgage Division of Arbor Bank. Before moving into home finance, Lasher spent 20 years as a successful REALTOR, selling homes during some of the most tumultuous times in history, including the double-digit interest rates of the 1980s.

The program is called the Mortgage Messaging Vault. It's a workbook that helps loan originators clarify their message so they always know what to say during a presentation to a prospective borrower, without overthinking or sounding like everyone else. The program was developed by Worthy Performance Group co-founder and StoryBrand Certified Guide, Jamie Lasher.

“If loan officers don’t start 2026 by speaking to prospects confidently, they will lose mortgage business to the big IMBs and mortgage servicers who have been in touch with the consumers for the past year or more,” Jamie said. “They need to clarify their message now so they can communicate with confidence. Our program helps them do that.”

Find out more about the program on the company’s website or by visiting the Worthy Performance Group’s online store.

About Worthy Performance Group

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Worthy Performance Group is a company of mentors, advisors, and business coaches focused on helping business executives reach their business goals, including real estate and mortgage professionals. The company is led by Laura Lasher, a Leader, Advisor, Team Builder, Mentor, Coach, Consultant, Speaker, and Performance & Accountability leader with over 40 years of experience, and Jamie Lasher, a certified StoryBrand Guide and former mortgage technology executive. The company offers executive coaching and training, as well as consulting in leadership, sales & marketing, and business development and operations. Find out more on the company’s website at https://www.worthyperformancegroup.com/.

