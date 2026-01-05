Boldt Promoted to RGA Senior Operations Manager

Candice Boldt

Candice will lead the PR firm’s efforts to support businesses in Wisconsin.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGA Public Relations, a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, announced today that Candice Boldt has been promoted to Senior Operations Manager for the Wisconsin Division. In her new role, Candice will lead the client success team that provides communications support for Wisconsin-based for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

As Senior Operations Manager, Candice oversees strategic planning, content development, and community-focused storytelling initiatives designed to help organizations communicate clearly and build lasting trust. Her work supports small businesses, nonprofits, and arts organizations across the state, with a focus on aligning messaging with mission, values, and audience expectations.

“Candice is a competent executive who has shown a flair for finding and telling important stories. She has earned this promotion,” said Rick Grant, Founder and President of RGA Public Relations. “She understands that effective communication starts with listening. Her ability to help organizations tell their stories with clarity and credibility has become an essential part of our work for Wisconsin businesses and organizations.”

Candice works closely with clients on media relations, press announcements, community news, thought leadership, blogs, newsletters, and strategic content initiatives. Her approach emphasizes practical, human-centered communication that supports long-term relationships rather than short-term visibility.

In addition to her professional role at RGA, Candice is deeply involved in the Sheboygan arts and nonprofit community. She currently serves as Chair of the Fundraising Committee for the Sheboygan Theatre Company. Her leadership and volunteer work reflect a long-standing commitment to arts access, education, and community engagement.

Known for her thoughtful, relationship-driven approach, Candice believes effective communication does not need to be loud or complicated to be impactful. Her work emphasizes clarity, collaboration, and respect for each organization’s unique voice and audience.

About RGA Public Relations

RGA Public Relations (RGA), founded by financial services industry trade press editor Rick Grant in 2007, offers public relations, corporate communications, and content marketing to firms with complicated offerings. The agency provides customized strategic messaging solutions, expert development for thought leaders, content development in text, audio, and video, as well as social media marketing. Today, RGA is part of Gallardo Grant Corp., a Wisconsin-based family corporation. The company serves businesses in the state of Wisconsin, as well as national financial services technology firms and mortgage lenders, including some of the largest firms in the mortgage industry. For more information about the company, visit https://www.rga-pr.com.

