Missouri State Grad Launches Global Fashion Firm

Prince Obeng

Prince Obeng will provide authentic African fashion to the diaspora.

African fashion is hard to find in the U.S., so why not create a platform that connects people in the diaspora directly with vendors in Africa?” — Prince Obeng, Founder, Afrodin Fashions

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afrodin Fashions, a global, online destination for African fashion, has launched in America, with operations in the U.K. and Ghana. Founded by Prince Obeng, a graduate of Missouri State University, the company was initially established to bring African fashion directly from the source to members of his local community who wanted the colorful, elegant designs popular in their home countries.

“On popular online platforms here in the U.S., authentic African fashion is hard to find,” Obeng said. “When you look closely, many products aren’t original; the materials aren’t authentic. I realized there was real demand.”

Obeng explained that Afrodin does three things for its customers: “First, we connect them directly to the creativity of Africa’s emerging designers; second, we ensure every piece they buy is handmade, stylish, and affordable; and third, we make the entire process effortless through secure online shopping, global shipping, and responsive customer support.”

It didn’t take long for Obeng to realize that he had created something that would have a global appeal, but he couldn’t do it on his own. He reached out to two software engineers he knew and created the partnerships that would allow him to serve a larger audience.

“I asked myself a bigger question: How do I scale this? Was I just going to sell clothes, or could this become something larger? That’s when I decided to focus specifically on African fashion,” Obeng said. “I studied marketplace models like Uber—not their business specifically, but how they connect people. Uber doesn’t own cars; it connects drivers and riders. I applied that thinking to fashion. African fashion is hard to find in the U.S., so why not create a platform that connects people in the diaspora directly with vendors in Africa?”

Everything the company offers comes from Africa. It includes fabrics like Fugu, which is hand-woven in Ghana without machines, using only traditional methods. To Obeng, his products represent authenticity, culture, and pride. With Afrodin, customers do not just wear fashion; they wear culture, confidence, and a piece of Africa’s vibrant story.

“Our vision is simple,” Obeng said, “to become the global destination for African fashion. We want to represent quality, culture, and contemporary elegance, connecting customers with their favorite African designers worldwide.”

About Afrodin Fashions

Afrodin Fashions helps fashion-forward individuals around the world who long to reconnect with the beauty, confidence, and creativity of African fashion. Through its curated e-commerce platform, the firm showcases handmade clothing, bags, jewelry, footwear, and accessories from emerging African designers, giving customers easy access to authentic, stylish, and affordable pieces that reflect who they are and celebrate the spirit of Africa on the global stage. In the process, the company is becoming the global, online destination for African fashion. Find out more about the company at https://www.afrodin.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

