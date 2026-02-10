The Tuffest Stuff Launches 2026 CT Registry Assessment Challenge

Registry Assessment Challenge 2026 Update Presenter and Author of The Tuffest Stuff

New Year Promo: First 25 Students Save $50 with Code NEWYEAR50

Our approach is straightforward: rigorous preparation on the physics concepts that matter most for success on the CT Registry exam” — Mike Enriquez, MPA, BSRT (R)(CT)

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tuffest Stuff, a leading CT registry review course provider, has announced the launch of its 2026 Registry Assessment Challenge, a rigorous training program designed to help Radiologic Technologists achieve certification success. Developed by industry veteran Mike Enriquez, MPA, BSRT (R)(CT), the program emphasizes CT physics, which is the most challenging portion of the ARRT CT Registry Exam, and boasts a student pass rate exceeding 90%.To celebrate the launch, The Tuffest Stuff is offering a limited-time $ 50 discount for students who register using promo code NEWYEAR50.Enriquez, who passed the ARRT CT Registry Exam in 1992 as part of its first cohort, also contributed to the national task force that developed the Content Specifications still in use today. "Our approach is straightforward: rigorous preparation on the physics concepts that matter most," Enriquez said. "We’re the only CT prep course offering a 15-minute pre-enrollment consultation to ensure students are confident in their decision."High-fidelity practice and direct access to the instructor are two of the course's many benefits. The Tuffest Stuff’s online CT course replicates real exam conditions through full-length CT registry mock tests with answers and time-limited sessions. These are paired with content explaining “How ARRT Might Ask This on the CT Registry” and revealing “Common CT Exam Traps” that frequently catch candidates off guard.Unlike automated prep programs, students receive personalized coaching directly from Enriquez. The course also features worksheets, CT registry practice exams, and 2D/3D imaging instruction, all adapted from live seminars taught in over 120 U.S. cities.Resources for first-time and repeat test-takers truly meet students where they are. Video segments in the 16-hour webinar training focus on persistent problem areas, including Tube Current Modulation, Automatic Rescaling, and Windowing. The Tuffest Stuff also offers a 'Bounce Back' program for students who did not pass the examination. Professor Mike will review your score report and recommend an effective study plan to support your success, which is another significant value-add for students.Since 2011, The Tuffest Stuff has supported thousands of RTs through a physics-focused CT registry review course grounded in national curriculum standards and real-world test challenges.For a limited time, the $50 discount is valid until Feb 28, 2026, for students who use code 'NEWYEAR50.'About The Tuffest StuffThe Tuffest Stuff is a CT Registry exam preparation program created by Professor Mike Enriquez, MPA, BSRT (R)(CT), a pioneer in CT education and contributor to the national Content Specifications for the CT Registry. The program specializes in advanced CT registry exam practice tests, full-length mock exams with answer explanations, and individualized coaching. Since 2011, The Tuffest Stuff has helped thousands of Radiologic Technologists achieve certification through its 16-hour online CT course and comprehensive study support.

Why the Tuffest Stuff makes perfect sense. Hear it from the guy who wrote the course!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.