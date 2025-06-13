DeJesus Dental Celebrates 30 Years with $30 New Patient Special

For 30 years, the DeJesus Dental Group has been a pillar of dental care in Fairfield County, CT. By offering complete dental care to your entire family. Transforming Smiles. Transforming Lives. Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI & Hybridge-certified Doctor

Three Decades of Trusted Care Inspires Special Offer to Support Community Oral Health.

Celebrating three decades is not just about our practice's longevity—it's a celebration of the relationships and smiles we've built along the way.” — Phillip DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeJesus Dental Group proudly celebrates 30 years of dedicated service to the Fairfield County community. Since opening its doors three decades ago, DeJesus Dental Group has expanded to two prominent locations—Main Street in Bridgeport, just down from the Trumbull Mall, and River Road in Shelton—offering residents easy access to high-quality dental care.Founded by Phillip DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI, the practice has grown significantly, becoming synonymous with comprehensive dental excellence and patient-centered care. DeJesus Dental Group's multi-specialty offerings include orthodontics, periodontics, general dentistry (emergencies, cleanings, fillings, exams), and advanced restorative treatments such as single—and multi-implant bridges.Reflecting on this remarkable milestone, Dr. Phillip DeJesus shared, "We are incredibly grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us over these past 30 years. Our mission has always been to provide exceptional dental care tailored to the individual needs of our community. Celebrating three decades is not just about our practice's longevity—it's a celebration of the relationships and smiles we've built along the way."Maria Matos, Office Manager and a dedicated team member since the beginning, also expressed her gratitude: "Being part of DeJesus Dental Group for 30 years has been profoundly rewarding. It’s inspiring to see generations of families come through our doors, trusting us with their dental care. Our patients truly feel like family, and we're honored to continue serving them."To commemorate their 30th anniversary, DeJesus Dental Group is offering an unprecedented $30.00 new patient special . Those without insurance can receive a thorough cleaning, digital x-rays, a comprehensive exam, a take-home oral care kit, and a custom treatment plan. This special promotion will expire on June 30th.The anniversary highlights DeJesus Dental Group’s continued commitment to excellence in dentistry and patient satisfaction. Both Fairfield County dental offices maintain state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team to address diverse dental needs under one roof.DeJesus Dental Group invites the community to join in the celebration and visit their offices to learn more about their comprehensive dental services.For more information, please visit www.dejesusdental.com or contact: DeJesus Dental - Bridgeport : Main Street, Bridgeport, CTPhone: (203) 372-1220 DeJesus Dental - Shelton Location: River Road, Shelton, CTPhone: (203) 378-9737About DeJesus Dental GroupFounded in 1995, DeJesus Dental Group has provided Fairfield County with exceptional dental care for three decades. With offices conveniently located in Bridgeport and Shelton, DeJesus Dental Group specializes in comprehensive multi-specialty dental services, including orthodontics, periodontics, general dentistry, advanced restorative treatments, and emergency dental care. Committed to patient comfort and oral wellness, DeJesus Dental Group continues to serve as a trusted leader in local dental healthcare.

Through the Years - A Tribute to 30 Years of Excellent Dental Care

