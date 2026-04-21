Bridgeport Dentist Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI Recognized Among America’s Best Dentists for 2026

2026 America's Best Dentists - Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI For more than 30 years, the DeJesus Dental Group has been a pillar of dental care in Fairfield County, CT. By offering complete dental care to your entire family, Dr. DeJesus and his experienced team take the stress out of your visit for a healthy, happy smile. Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI

Connecticut’s DeJesus Dental Group celebrates continued national recognition and over three decades of clinical excellence

Our team is committed to delivering the highest level of care through advanced techniques and personalized treatment. We take pride in helping our patients achieve oral health and renewed confidence.” — Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeJesus Dental Group is proud to announce that founder and lead dentist Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI, has once again earned a place on America's Best Dentists list for 2026. The recognition reflects more than 30 years of clinical excellence, advanced training, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care in Fairfield County.The honor is awarded to dental professionals who demonstrate sustained achievement through clinical skill, ongoing education, and meaningful contributions to the field. For Dr. DeJesus, it marks yet another milestone in a career defined by pushing the boundaries of modern dentistry and leaving a lasting impact on patients across the region.Widely regarded as one of Connecticut's leading experts in full-arch restoration, Dr. DeJesus and his practice are particularly known for All-on Dental Implants , a permanent, full-arch solution for patients with missing or failing teeth that restores both function and natural aesthetics, helping people reclaim their confidence and quality of life.“Being recognized again among America’s Best Dentists is truly an honor,” Dr. DeJesus said. “Our team is committed to delivering the highest level of care through advanced techniques and personalized treatment. We take pride in helping our patients achieve long-term oral health and renewed confidence through life-changing solutions like All-on dental implants.”This latest recognition cements DeJesus Dental Group's standing as the premier destination in the greater Bridgeport area for patients seeking complex restorative and implant procedures performed by a nationally recognized clinician.About DeJesus Dental GroupDeJesus Dental Group is a multi-specialty dental practice serving patients throughout Fairfield County, Connecticut. With locations at 4131 Main Street (on the Bridgeport/Trumbull line) and 770 River Road in Shelton, the practice offers a comprehensive spectrum of care, including cosmetic, implant, and family dentistry, all under one roof.Led by Dr. DeJesus, the team includes on-site specialists in periodontics and orthodontics, enabling seamless, coordinated treatment for even the most complex cases. The practice is particularly recognized for advanced full-arch restoration using state-of-the-art technology and a deeply personal approach to patient care.

Three Decades of Care at DeJesus Dental Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.