St Albans Barracks | DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A2000048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 1/2/26 at 2047
STREET: Hazen's Notch Rd
TOWN: Montgomery
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rossier Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER N/A
WEATHER: Light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow-covered
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Kohr
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end
INJURIES: Minor to Moderate
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Vermont State Police responded to the area of Hazen's Notch Road for a single-vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Brian Kohr of Montgomery. On-scene investigation revealed that Kohr was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation for the offense of DUI and scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for January 20, 2026 at 0800.
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans VT 05478
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.