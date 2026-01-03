St Albans Barracks | DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A2000048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 1/2/26 at 2047

STREET: Hazen's Notch Rd

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rossier Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER N/A

WEATHER: Light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow-covered

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Kohr

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end

INJURIES: Minor to Moderate

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vermont State Police responded to the area of Hazen's Notch Road for a single-vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Brian Kohr of Montgomery. On-scene investigation revealed that Kohr was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation for the offense of DUI and scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for January 20, 2026 at 0800.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.