St Albans Barracks | DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A2000048           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION:  St. Albans      

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1/2/26 at 2047

STREET: Hazen's Notch Rd 

TOWN: Montgomery 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rossier Rd. 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER N/A

WEATHER: Light snow 

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow-covered 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR: Brian Kohr

AGE:  34

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end

INJURIES: Minor to Moderate

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

Vermont State Police responded to the area of Hazen's Notch Road for a single-vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Brian Kohr of Montgomery. On-scene investigation revealed that Kohr was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued a citation for the offense of DUI and scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for January 20, 2026 at 0800. 

 

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 at 0800  hours       

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans VT 05478

 

