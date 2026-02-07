Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,891 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / LSA and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2000131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2026 at 1410 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 108 / Main Street, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED: Charles Trayah                        

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 7th, 2026 at approximately 1410 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 108 and Main Street in the town of Enosburg. One of the involved operators left the scene of the crash. He was later located and identified as Charles Trayah (43) of Richford, VT. Trayah’s driver’s license was also criminally suspended at the time of operation. Trayah was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on March 9th, 2026 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2026 at 0800 hours.

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / LSA and DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.