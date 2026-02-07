St. Albans Barracks / LSA and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2000131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2026 at 1410 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 108 / Main Street, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Charles Trayah
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 7th, 2026 at approximately 1410 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 108 and Main Street in the town of Enosburg. One of the involved operators left the scene of the crash. He was later located and identified as Charles Trayah (43) of Richford, VT. Trayah’s driver’s license was also criminally suspended at the time of operation. Trayah was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on March 9th, 2026 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2026 at 0800 hours.
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
