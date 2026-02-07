St. Albans Barracks / LSA and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2000131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2026 at 1410 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 108 / Main Street, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Charles Trayah

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 7th, 2026 at approximately 1410 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 108 and Main Street in the town of Enosburg. One of the involved operators left the scene of the crash. He was later located and identified as Charles Trayah (43) of Richford, VT. Trayah’s driver’s license was also criminally suspended at the time of operation. Trayah was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on March 9th, 2026 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2026 at 0800 hours.

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993