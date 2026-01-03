Level Up Game Expands to Korean-Speaking Community with First Bilingual Coach

Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA Levels Of Self Transformational Training

Free self-awareness game now offers coaching in Korean for speakers in the US and South Korea

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Up , the free self-awareness game created by Arthur Palyan (Best Life Coach California 2025), is expanding into the Korean-speaking community with the addition of its first Korean-speaking coach, Aurora Maier.The expansion brings the 7 Levels of Self framework to Korean speakers across the United States and South Korea, addressing generational patterns and cultural expectations unique to the Korean community."Many Korean families carry unspoken expectations around success, sacrifice, and family duty," said Palyan. "These patterns get passed down without question. Aurora will help Korean-speaking clients see these patterns and choose which ones to keep."Maier, based in California, will provide coaching sessions in Korean and assist with translating the game's 3,500+ scenarios for Korean-speaking users worldwide.Level Up features over 3,500 real-life scenarios designed to reveal unconscious patterns in relationships, career, money, and family dynamics. The game requires no signup and is completely free to play."Your game is so pretty and every line is a gem," said Maier after completing her second day of gameplay. "I'm excited to bring this to the Korean community."The Korean expansion follows recent features in AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and over 100 media outlets covering Level Up's global challenge inviting users to discover the patterns running their lives.Korean-speaking users can play the game for free at 100levelup.com . Those interested in coaching sessions in Korean can contact the Level Up team directly.

