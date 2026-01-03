Level Up Game Expands to Korean-Speaking Community with First Bilingual Coach

Aurora Maier, Shelter Cove, CA

Best Life Coach 2025

Levels Of Self Transformational Training

Free self-awareness game now offers coaching in Korean for speakers in the US and South Korea

Many Korean families carry unspoken expectations around success, sacrifice, and family duty. These patterns get passed down without question.”
— Arthur Palyan Creator of Level Up
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up, the free self-awareness game created by Arthur Palyan (Best Life Coach California 2025), is expanding into the Korean-speaking community with the addition of its first Korean-speaking coach, Aurora Maier.

The expansion brings the 7 Levels of Self framework to Korean speakers across the United States and South Korea, addressing generational patterns and cultural expectations unique to the Korean community.

"Many Korean families carry unspoken expectations around success, sacrifice, and family duty," said Palyan. "These patterns get passed down without question. Aurora will help Korean-speaking clients see these patterns and choose which ones to keep."
Maier, based in California, will provide coaching sessions in Korean and assist with translating the game's 3,500+ scenarios for Korean-speaking users worldwide.

Level Up features over 3,500 real-life scenarios designed to reveal unconscious patterns in relationships, career, money, and family dynamics. The game requires no signup and is completely free to play.
"Your game is so pretty and every line is a gem," said Maier after completing her second day of gameplay. "I'm excited to bring this to the Korean community."

The Korean expansion follows recent features in AP News, Google News, Yahoo Finance, and over 100 media outlets covering Level Up's global challenge inviting users to discover the patterns running their lives.

Korean-speaking users can play the game for free at 100levelup.com. Those interested in coaching sessions in Korean can contact the Level Up team directly.

Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770
artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Legal Disclaimer:

About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

