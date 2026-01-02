Akii Launches AI Visibility Score Directory for Brand Intelligence

AI Search Intelligence Platform AI Visibility Score Directory

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akii, an AI search intelligence platform, today announced the launch of the AI Visibility Score Directory, the first public, longitudinal directory measuring how artificial intelligence systems evaluate, interpret, and recommend brands.

The AI Visibility Score Directory is built from thousands of AI Visibility Score scans that users run on the Akii platform every day. Each scan analyzes how major AI systems such as ChatGPT, Google AI, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity understand and reference a brand in response to real-world queries. Aggregated together, these scans form a continuously growing public dataset that tracks how AI perception of brands changes over time.

Positioned as the Nielsen of AI Visibility, the directory establishes a standardized benchmark for AI-driven brand visibility. As consumers increasingly rely on AI-generated answers rather than traditional search results, visibility within AI systems has become a critical metric for brand discovery and trust.

The directory currently includes thousands of brands and is designed to scale to hundreds of thousands as more users run AI Visibility Score scans. Scores are updated continuously as new scans are performed, creating an ongoing public record that enables brands, agencies, analysts, and researchers to monitor trends, benchmark performance, and identify shifts in AI perception.

Akii’s AI Visibility Score is derived from a multi-dimensional scoring methodology that evaluates brand understanding, citation frequency, recommendation strength, factual accuracy, and comparative visibility within a category. Each score reflects how consistently a brand appears across AI systems when users ask relevant questions.

“As AI replaces traditional search with direct answers and recommendations, understanding how brands are interpreted by AI systems becomes essential,” said Josef Holm, Founder and CEO of Akii. “The AI Visibility Score Directory is powered directly by the scans users run every day, turning individual analyses into a shared market benchmark.”

Unlike traditional analytics tools that measure clicks or impressions, the AI Visibility Score Directory focuses on AI interpretation itself. This allows organizations to identify blind spots, track longitudinal performance, and understand how AI systems perceive their brand relative to competitors.

The AI Visibility Score Directory is publicly accessible and serves as both a discovery resource and a growing research dataset for the emerging field of AI search optimization.

The directory can be accessed at https://akii.com/brands

