New AI Search Tracker Shows Brands Whether AI Search Engines Recommend Them

Does AI Search Recommend Your Brand?

Akii launches AI Search Tracker, the first platform that reveals how often Google AI, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Copilot recommend your brand.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akii, the AI Search Intelligence platform, today announced the launch of AI Search Tracker, the first AI-powered monitoring tool that shows brands exactly how often they appear in answers across Google AI Search, ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search Tracker gives companies the one metric that traditional SEO tools cannot:

Does AI recommend your brand or someone else?

“Traditional rank tracking no longer tells the full story,” said Josef Holm, Founder and CEO of Akii. “AI search engines have become the new gatekeepers of visibility. Brands need to know if they show up in AI answers, who AI recommends instead, and how to fix the gaps. AI Search Tracker finally gives them that clarity.”

A New Standard for AI Search Visibility

AI Search Tracker provides insight into how AI search engines perceive brands by monitoring:

Brand Mention Frequency: How often your brand appears in AI answers.

Citation vs Mention Analysis: Whether AI trusts you enough to cite you.

Competitor Visibility: Which competing brands appear more often.

Prompt-Level Performance: Which user search intents you win or lose.

Share-of-Voice Trendlines: Visibility changes across time and platforms.

Multilingual Monitoring: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Indonesian.

AI Search Tracker is the first tool to unify visibility across all major AI search engines, letting brands see the complete picture of their discoverability in the AI-first era.

Built for the Future of Search

Using realistic user prompts generated by Akii’s large-language model, the platform queries Google AI Search, ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot via Bright Data. It then extracts mentions, citations, and competitor data to compute visibility scores.

This creates a new category of performance measurement called AI Search Visibility, which finally fills the blind spot left by traditional keyword rank tracking.

Four-Step Process

Connect your brand and main topic.

Akii generates industry-specific AI search prompts.

The system queries AI platforms and extracts brand visibility data.

A dashboard shows trends, competitor standings, and visibility gaps.

Low-performing prompts can be sent directly into AI Engage, Akii’s AI training system that improves brand comprehension across search engines.

Availability

AI Search Tracker is now live at https://akii.com/ai-search-tracker

and is part of Akii’s full AI optimization suite, including AI Brand Audit, Competitor Intelligence, Website Optimizer, and AI Engage.

About Akii

Akii is the world’s first AI Search Intelligence Platform, helping brands understand and optimize how AI models interpret, recommend, and cite them. Founded by veteran entrepreneur Josef Holm, Akii empowers companies to stay visible in the AI-search era through advanced monitoring, optimization, and automated AI-training systems.

AI Search Tracker: See How AI Assistants Rank Your Brand (ChatGPT, Google AI, Perplexity, Copilot)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.