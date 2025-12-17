Akii Launches AI Engage to Train AI Search Engines on Brand Content

Educate AI search engines about your brand AI Visibility Optimization Platform

AI Engage enables brands to systematically educate Google AI Search, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Copilot through automated, geo targeted campaigns.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akii today announced the launch of AI Engage, an AI Search engagement platform designed to help brands systematically educate AI search engines about their content, offerings, and positioning at scale.

As AI powered search experiences increasingly replace traditional search results, brand discovery is no longer driven solely by keyword rankings. Platforms such as Google AI Search, ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot now determine which brands are analyzed, cited, and recommended directly in AI generated answers.

AI Engage introduces a new approach to this shift. Rather than optimizing for search algorithms, the platform runs automated engagement campaigns that prompt AI search engines to fetch, analyze, and learn from a brand’s real web content through realistic user style queries.

The platform executes campaigns across four major AI search engines simultaneously, deploying queries from more than 150 million geo targeted residential IP addresses. Campaigns run in six supported languages and are automatically aligned with a brand’s country and language to create authentic, location appropriate engagement signals.

Campaigns run over 30 to 90 days with evenly distributed execution designed to mirror natural user behavior. This systematic approach to AI SEO helps AI models build a more accurate and consistent understanding of a brand and when it should be recommended.

“AI search engines do not automatically understand brands,” said Josef Holm, Founder and CEO of Akii. “They learn through repeated exposure to real queries over time. AI Engage allows brands to stop relying on chance discovery and instead actively educate AI systems in a scalable, measurable way.”

AI Engage includes detailed execution analytics, allowing brands to track campaign progress, success rates, and engagement completion across engines, languages, and markets. Campaign tiers range from 150 to 5,000 engagements, enabling companies to scale their AI search education efforts based on their goals.

The platform is available immediately and includes 100 free AI credits with no credit card required, allowing brands to launch their first AI engagement campaign within minutes.

AI Engage is part of Akii’s AI Visibility Optimization Platform, which helps brands understand, improve, and influence how AI models interpret and represent them across the rapidly evolving AI search landscape.

For more information, visit https://akii.com/ai-engage

