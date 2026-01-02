Jeff Woods Construction Earns TimberTech® Platinum Contractor Status

Jeff Woods Construction and Roofing Jeff Woods Construction and Roofing Crew Poses with Award Jeff Woods Construction Crew

“We’re honored to reach Platinum Contractor status with TimberTech,”.” — Jeff Woods Owner of Jeff Woods Construction

CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Woods Construction , a trusted name in residential construction and outdoor living solutions in the Upper Cumberland region, has officially earned Platinum Contractor status with TimberTech , the highest level of recognition in the TimberTech Contractor Program.This distinction places Jeff Woods Construction among an elite group of contractors nationwide who have demonstrated exceptional experience, craftsmanship, and commitment to installing TimberTech’s premium decking and outdoor living products. Platinum status is reserved for contractors with a proven track record of quality installations, product expertise, and customer satisfaction.“This recognition reflects the pride our team takes in every project and our commitment to delivering long-lasting, high-quality outdoor spaces for our clients.” said Jeff Woods.As a TimberTech Platinum Contractor, Jeff Woods Construction offers homeowners enhanced confidence when choosing composite decking and railing systems. Projects completed by Platinum Contractors may qualify for extended labor warranty coverage, providing added peace of mind and long-term value for homeowners.Jeff Woods Construction specializes in custom decks, outdoor living spaces, and residential construction projects throughout Crossville and the surrounding communities. By partnering with industry-leading manufacturers and maintaining high installation standards, the company continues to set itself apart as a trusted local builder.For more information about Jeff Woods Construction or to schedule a consultation, visit their website or contact their office directly.About Jeff Woods ConstructionJeff Woods Construction is a locally owned construction company based in Crossville, Tennessee, serving homeowners throughout the Upper Cumberland region. Known for craftsmanship, integrity, and attention to detail, the company specializes in decks, roof repair and replacement, and residential construction projects designed to stand the test of time. Contact us today for a quote!

