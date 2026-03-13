Cupples Construction and York Public Adjusting Respond to Severe Hailstorm Damage in Central Illinois
Cupples Construction and York Public Adjusting respond to Illinois hailstorm with free inspections, emergency roof tarping, and homeowner-focused claim support.
Reports indicate significant storm activity in areas including Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Pontiac, and near Chicago, Illinois, leaving many roofs, siding, and gutters compromised.
Cupples Construction, a family-owned roofing and exterior company based in Normal, Illinois, is providing emergency response services, including roof inspections, temporary tarping, and storm restoration. The company is a GAF Master Elite® contractor, a designation earned by only a small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide.
To help homeowners navigate the insurance process, Cupples Construction is partnering with York Public Adjusting, a Bloomington-based public adjusting firm that represents property owners during insurance claims. With multiple public adjusters on staff to get the community back to pre-storm conditions.
Unlike insurance adjusters who work for the insurance company, public adjusters work on behalf of the home or business owner, helping ensure that damage is properly documented, repairs are up to code, and claims are handled fairly.
Together, the two companies offer a full-service approach to storm recovery:
Free storm damage inspections
Emergency roof tarping to prevent additional damage
Documentation of hail and wind damage
Assistance navigating insurance claims
Professional roof replacement and exterior restoration
“Our job is simple—we work for the homeowner, not the insurance company,” said Garret York owner of York Public Adjusting. “We have licensed public adjusters on hand to walk through the claims process with you to make sure you get the maximum coverage from your insurance.
Homeowners who suspect damage from the recent storms are encouraged to schedule a free inspection as soon as possible.
Emergency tarping and inspections are available now.
Call Us at: (309) 826-4377 For more Info.
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