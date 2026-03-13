Cupples Construction and York Public Adjusting Respond to Severe Hailstorm Damage in Central Illinois

Recent Roof Work Cupples Construction

Cupples Construction and York Public Adjusting respond to Illinois hailstorm with free inspections, emergency roof tarping, and homeowner-focused claim support.

We live here too, and our goal is to help our neighbors recover quickly and safely, If your home was hit by hail, even small damage can lead to major problems if it’s not addressed.” — Brian Cupples owner of Cupples Construction

KANKAKEE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a powerful storm that brought record-breaking hail, tornadoes, and severe weather across Central Illinois, nearby companies Cupples Construction and York Public Adjusting are mobilizing to help homeowners assess damage and protect their homes and businesses from further loss.Reports indicate significant storm activity in areas including Kankakee , Bradley, Bourbonnais, Pontiac, and near Chicago, Illinois, leaving many roofs, siding, and gutters compromised.Cupples Construction, a family-owned roofing and exterior company based in Normal, Illinois, is providing emergency response services, including roof inspections, temporary tarping, and storm restoration. The company is a GAF Master Elitecontractor, a designation earned by only a small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide.To help homeowners navigate the insurance process, Cupples Construction is partnering with York Public Adjusting, a Bloomington-based public adjusting firm that represents property owners during insurance claims. With multiple public adjusters on staff to get the community back to pre-storm conditions.Unlike insurance adjusters who work for the insurance company, public adjusters work on behalf of the home or business owner, helping ensure that damage is properly documented, repairs are up to code, and claims are handled fairly.Together, the two companies offer a full-service approach to storm recovery:Free storm damage inspectionsEmergency roof tarping to prevent additional damageDocumentation of hail and wind damageAssistance navigating insurance claimsProfessional roof replacement and exterior restoration“Our job is simple—we work for the homeowner, not the insurance company,” said Garret York owner of York Public Adjusting. “We have licensed public adjusters on hand to walk through the claims process with you to make sure you get the maximum coverage from your insurance.Homeowners who suspect damage from the recent storms are encouraged to schedule a free inspection as soon as possible.Emergency tarping and inspections are available now Call Us at: (309) 826-4377 For more Info.

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