Advanced Cleaning Service Launches Specialized LVT Cleaning in Putnam County

LVT Being Laid

Offering professional, truck-mounted LVT cleaning to local businesses and homes.

With the introduction of LVT Cleaning, we are taking cleaning standards to the next level, we are committed to fostering a healthier, cleaner environment for our customers’ home and work.” — Kristy Herr, CEO of Advanced Cleaning Service.

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Cleaning Service , a premier cleaning provider in the Upper Cumberland region, today announced the launch of its new LVT or Luxury Vinyl Tile cleaning service designed to help your luxury vinyl tile (LVT) look new again. This offering addresses the growing demand for vinyl cleaning in Putnam County.Vinyl flooring has been typically marketed as maintenance free. The problem is that dirt and debris get caught in the grooves of the flooring making the floors look dirty. Truck-mounted extraction service is affordable and safe for your floors. It extracts the dirt and makes your floors look like new again.LVT cleaning features truck-mounted, steam cleaning of vinyl flooring and is available starting in February 2026. Using high-powered extraction equipment, this process penetrates deep into the textured surface of luxury vinyl tile to remove embedded dirt, grime, and residue that traditional mopping leaves behind. The combination of heat, agitation, and suction not only restores the original appearance of your floors but also helps extend their lifespan by preventing buildup that can cause premature wear. Safe for residential and commercial applications, this method is ideal for high-traffic areas where vinyl flooring can quickly lose its luster. Homeowners and businesses alike can enjoy a cleaner, brighter, and more hygienic environment with this advanced cleaning solution. For more information, visit advancedcleaning.comAbout Advanced Cleaning Service:Established in 1986. Advanced Cleaning Service is a locally-owned and operated cleaning company based in Algood, TN. They provide superior residential and commercial cleaning services with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.With forty years of experience and over fifty employees, Advanced Cleaning Service is your one stop shop for carpet cleaning, LVT cleaning, pressure washing, area rug cleaning, duct cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and a full range of commercial janitorial services. Trust the Upper Cumberland’s Cleaning Professionals with all your cleaning needs.

