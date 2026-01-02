Applications for Registered Apprenticeship Grants Now Open Through February 2nd
Applications are now open for Iowa's annual grant programs that support Registered Apprenticeship (84E and 84F). With over $3 million in funding available to award, these specific grants serve current RA Sponsors registered with the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA).
Each grant program is designed to help program sponsors grow and sustain high-quality RA programs that provide real-world experience and ultimately help create promising career pathways for Iowans.
Applications can now be accepted from RA program sponsors for the following grants:
- Application Deadline: Applications will be accepted through February 2, 2026 for both 84E and 84F grants. Sponsors must apply through iowagrants.gov.
- Comparison Sheet: To understand the different requirements for 84E and 84F grants, program sponsors can view this sheet: 84E and 84F Comparison Sheet
- Resources & Support: For support to help you apply for the grants, please visit the 84E webpage or 84F grant-specific page for pre-application webinars and application documents.
