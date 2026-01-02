Applications for Registered Apprenticeship Grants Now Open Through February 2nd

Applications are now open for Iowa's annual grant programs that support Registered Apprenticeship (84E and 84F). With over $3 million in funding available to award, these specific grants serve current RA Sponsors registered with the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA).

Each grant program is designed to help program sponsors grow and sustain high-quality RA programs that provide real-world experience and ultimately help create promising career pathways for Iowans.

Applications can now be accepted from RA program sponsors for the following grants: