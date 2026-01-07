Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 3.5 Percent in November

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: January 7, 2026

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Labor Force Participation Rate Holds Steady at 67.5 Percent

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November – up from 3.3 percent one year ago but down from 3.7 percent in September. There is no October rate due to the government shutdown. The labor force participation rate was 67.5 percent in November, equaling the September rate and 0.6 percentage points higher than the November 2024 rate of 66.9 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in November.

The total number of unemployed Iowans increased by 5,100 compared to November 2024.

The total number of working Iowans was 1,683,000 in November. This figure is 22,400 higher than one year ago. Iowa’s labor force saw an increase of 27,500 individuals compared to November 2024.

“November’s report is an indication that the increase we’ve seen over the last few months in labor force participation is translating to more people working,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Led by gains in health services, wholesale trade, and construction, Iowa saw strong hiring nearly across the board in November and ended with 9,000 more jobs than the year before – a trend we hope continues in future reports.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa establishments added 4,600 jobs in November, raising total nonfarm employment to 1,599,800. This increase is significant, particularly when compared to the previous 10-year average October-to-November change of -130 jobs. Gains this month were fueled by multiple industries with educational and health services and trade, transportation and warehousing gaining a slight edge, adding 1,100 and 1,000 jobs, respectively. Additionally, construction fared well in November, gaining 900 jobs, partially attributable to the milder late fall weather.

Within private industries, employment gains in health services (+900), wholesale trade (+800) and the previously mentioned gains in construction represented the bulk of the statewide increase. Professional and business services added jobs as a result of gains in administrative and support services (+1,000) partially offset by a small loss in professional, scientific and technical services (-200). Government pared 200 jobs.

Over the past 12 months, total nonfarm employment is up 9,000 jobs. Private industry overall is up 7,400 jobs since last November. Construction (+8,100) and private education and health services (+5,800) experienced the greatest gains. The bulk of the change in private education and health services was attributable to increased employment in health care and social assistance (+4,300). Retail trade contributed to the gains with an additional 3,400 jobs. Professional and business services has trimmed jobs from one year ago (-3,400). Other industries paring jobs include: leisure and hospitality (-3,200), financial activities (-1,600) and manufacturing (-1,000). This loss is due to cutbacks at durable goods factories (-2,300).

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from November October November October November 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Civilian labor force 1,744,700 - 1,717,200 - 27,500 Unemployment 61,700 - 56,600 - 5,100 Unemployment rate 3.5% - 3.3% - 0.2 Employment 1,683,000 - 1,660,600 - 22,400 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.5% - 66.9% - 0.6 - U.S. unemployment rate 4.6% - 4.2% - 0.4 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,599,800 1,595,200 1,590,800 4,600 9,000 Mining 2,100 2,100 2,200 0 -100 Construction 90,200 89,300 82,100 900 8,100 Manufacturing 217,600 217,200 218,600 400 -1,000 Trade, transportation and utilities 312,000 311,000 310,600 1,000 1,400 Information 18,100 17,900 17,800 200 300 Financial activities 104,000 103,900 105,600 100 -1,600 Professional and business services 141,600 140,800 145,000 800 -3,400 Education and health services (private) 247,500 246,400 241,700 1,100 5,800 Leisure and hospitality 140,000 139,600 143,200 400 -3,200 Other services 57,000 57,100 55,900 -100 1,100 Government* 269,700 269,900 268,100 -200 1,600 *Includes publicly owned education and health services Data Above Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from November October November October November 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Initial claims 9,148 7,435 11,841 23.0% -22.7% Continued claims Benefit recipients 9,669 9,527 14,109 1.5% -31.5% Weeks paid 26,002 27,593 35,763 -5.8% -27.3% Amount paid $13,804,346 $14,800,212 $19,211,660 -6.7% -28.1%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for November 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Visit iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.

*October 2025 labor force data is not available due to the absence of data collection due to the federal government shutdown.