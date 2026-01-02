Submit Release
IWD to Soon Distribute 1099-G Forms to Claimants

Iowa Workforce Development will soon distribute 1099-G tax forms to claimants. Your 1099-G form will be provided by late January 2026 and will include the following information:

  • Unemployment insurance benefits paid to you between December 26, 2024, and December 31, 2025
  • Any federal and/or state taxes withheld

This information is also reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Iowa Department of Revenue.

1099-G Delivery Options

  • If you selected to receive your 1099-G form electronically, it will be provided to the email addressed on your iowaworks.gov account.
  • If you selected to receive your 1099-G form by postal mail and have changed your address since your last claim, please update your mailing address by logging into your iowaworks.gov account.

If you do not receive your 1099-G by February 17, 2026, log into your iowaworks.gov account to view and download a copy of the form.

Instructions to Update Your Mailing Address

To update your mailing address:

  • Log in to your account in iowaworks.govand select “Services for Individuals” > “Unemployment Services” > ”Update Contact Information.”
  • Enter any changes and review the “Preferred Notification Method” section to select your 1099-G delivery preference. Then, select “Save.”  

View Your 1099-G Form

To view your 2025 1099-G after it is available:

  • Log in to your account in iowaworks.gov and select “Services for Individuals” > “Unemployment Services” > “Form 1099-G Information.”
  • To request a 1099-G for 2024 or earlier, complete this form: 1099-G Request 

Legal Disclaimer:

