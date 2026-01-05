Anker Unveils Next-Generation Charging Accessories at CES 2026

Anker Nano 45W

New charging portfolio introduces smarter device recognition and faster, more efficient performance to power everyday devices

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker, the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand, today announced a new portfolio of advanced smart charging products debuting at CES 2026. The expanded lineup introduces features such as smarter visual interfaces, faster Qi2 25W wireless performance, and upgraded ecosystems built for the latest iPhone models.Spanning wall chargers, wireless charging stations and work-from-home docking stations, each product is engineered to reduce daily charging friction through higher efficiency and more intuitive user experiences. Select new products feature Anker's cutting-edge technology in the newly-developed AnkerSense™ View and latest version of the ActiveShield™ 5.0 technology for next-generation charging devices.Key products debuting at CES 2026 include: Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable)- Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Foldable)- Anker Nano Power Strip (10-in-1, 70W, Clamp)- Anker Nano Docking Station (13-in-1, Triple Display, Built-In Removable Hub)Product LineupAnker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable)The smart display charger, Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable), identifies the iPhone model* in seconds and delivers up to 45W of tailored charging solution. With its auto-matching 3-stage power delivery and TÜV‑certified Care Mode, the charger ensures optimal efficiency while protecting the device's battery health.- Identifies the iPhone model** in seconds for a tailored charge.- TÜV‑Certified Care Mode reduces phone battery temperature by 9°F compared to other 45W chargers during charging, protecting battery health***.- 45W fast charging, 47% smaller than the original 30W charger, 50% more output.- 180° foldable plug, fits anywhere, screen always faces you.- Interactive display with visual feedback that makes charging intuitive and engaging, such as real-time charging power and temperature.- Availability: Late January 2026- MSRP: $39.99Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Foldable)This palm-sized 3-in-1 wireless charging station delivers up to Q2 25W fast charging, with an efficient airflow cooling system for faster, safer performance, all in an ultra-compact foldable design.- Qi2 25W high-speed wireless charging for iPhone. It charges an iPhone 17 to 80 percent in 55 minutes.- Airflow cooling system keeps temperatures low and ensures stable, efficient charging.- 3-in-1 foldable design lighter than iPhone 17 Pro Max and even more compact, charging all your devices without multiple cables while fitting easily into any travel bag.- Availability: Q1 2026- MSRP: $149.99Anker Nano Power Strip (10-in-1, 70W, Clamp)The next‑gen dual‑zone 10‑in‑1 power strip is designed to keep desks clutter‑free with hidden outlets, high‑speed USB‑C charging, and built‑in safety features for peace of mind.- Two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and six AC outlets, for a clutter-free desk setup.- 70W max from any single USB‑C port to power desk and gaming gear.- 1500J surge protection for safe and reliable power.- Availability: Mid-April 2026- MSRP: $69.99Anker Nano Docking Station (13-in-1, Triple Display, Built-In Removable Hub)Our first docking station with a built-in removable hub, designed for seamless desktop productivity and instant on-the-go expansion.- 13-in-1 docking station with a built-in 6-in-1 removable hub, switching from full desktop connectivity to grab-and-go expansion in seconds.- Enables triple display outputs for multitasking, with up to 4K resolution on a single display for precise, detail-rich workflows.- Up to 100W upstream charging with 10 Gbps data transfer, powering the host device while enabling fast file transfers.- Availability: Available Now- MSRP: $149.99AvailabilityAll CES 2026 Anker Charging products will begin rolling out in January at anker.com , Amazon.com and select retail partners in the United States.About AnkerAnker is the world's leading mobile charging brand, specializing in fast charging, power banks, wireless chargers, and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Anker continues to develop next-gen products that empower consumers with smarter, more efficient charging. For more details, visit anker.com.PR ContactsJenna Rogers: jenna.rogers@anker.comJanet Jin: janet.jin@anker.comFootnotes*Recognizes iPhone 17 / 16 / 15 series; 11" iPad Pro (2024 / 2023 / 2021 / 2020), 12.9" iPad Pro (2022 / 2021 / 2020), 13" iPad Pro (2024).**Recognizes iPhone 17 / 16 / 15 series; 11" iPad Pro (2024 / 2023 / 2021 / 2020), 12.9" iPad Pro (2022 / 2021 / 2020), 13" iPad Pro (2024).***Battery temperature impacts battery life. When charging in Anker's Care Mode, the charger temperature stays 36°F cooler than the international standards and the phone battery temperature runs 9°F cooler than with other 45W chargers. (Data from Anker lab: Maximum internal phone battery temperature during charging from 0% to 100% capacity at an ambient temperature of 77°F.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.