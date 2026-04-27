INFINIT-I Workforce Solutions Rebrands as INFINITI Fleet Safety Training

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training Platform 27 years Elevating Fleet Safety Programs to Success

Company sharpens focus on specialized, behavior-based fleet safety training

Fleet safety works the same way. This name reflects who we’ve always been and what our clients depend on us for every day.” — Jay Wommack, Founder and CEO

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINIT-I Workforce Solutions today announced it is rebranding as INFINITI Fleet Safety Training, a move that reflects the company’s sharpened focus on specialized fleet safety training and its long-standing commitment to protecting fleets, drivers, and the businesses that keep America moving.

The rebrand clarifies the company’s role as a specialist in behavior-based fleet safety training. While the company’s mission and leadership remain unchanged, the new name more accurately reflects the expertise clients rely on.

“When a heart is at risk you don’t look for a generalist, you need a cardiac surgeon,” said Jay Wommack, Founder and CEO. “Fleet safety works the same way. This name reflects who we’ve always been and what our clients depend on us for every day.”

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training focuses exclusively on changing driver behavior, reducing accidents and claims, and helping fleets operate with confidence by addressing risks before they become costly. The company distinguishes itself from broad, one-size-fits-all training platforms by delivering fleet safety programs designed to produce real-world results. Safety isn’t a secondary module, it is the core focus.

Founded as a family company nearly three decades ago, INFINITI Fleet Safety Training was built on the belief that effective safety training not only saves lives but also strengthens fleet performance. In addition to its training focus, the company emphasizes a service model rooted in direct access to knowledgeable team members who work closely with clients to align training with their specific needs.

The transition to INFINITI Fleet Safety Training does not change the company’s ownership, leadership, or values. Instead, it represents a clearer expression of the company’s identity and a renewed commitment to specialization.

About INFINITI Fleet Safety Training

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training is a family-owned provider of behavior-based online safety training for commercial fleets across the United States. With a singular focus on fleet safety, the company helps organizations reduce risk and improve safety outcomes through practical, real-world training systems.

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