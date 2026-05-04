INFINITI Offers Free Training Videos Ahead of CVSA International Roadcheck

CVSA International Roadcheck Free Training

INFINITI offers free Roadcheck training to help fleets prepare for CVSA 2026 focus areas, ELD compliance and cargo securement before May inspections.

It is a reminder that daily habits show up in inspection results. We want fleets to have the tools to address this year’s focus areas before they become violations, downtime, or out-of-service orders.” — Jay Wommack, INFINITI President and CEO

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety is offering free access to over 850+ DOT training videos to help fleets prepare for CVSA International Roadcheck, while also releasing new training content built specifically around this year’s inspection priorities.

CVSA’s 2026 International Roadcheck will take place May 12–14, 2026 across North America. This year’s special emphasis areas are cargo securement on the vehicle side and ELD tampering, falsification, or manipulation on the driver’s side.

To help fleets prepare before the inspection blitz begins, INFINITI is releasing new Roadcheck-focused training content, including:

Trucking- Freight Control Fundamentals: Discusses the importance of proper cargo securement and weight distribution to prevent cargo shift

Trucking-ELD Tampering: Discusses the purpose of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) to ensure safety and compliance for commercial motor vehicles.

Fleets will have free access to the INFINITI training platform and all DOT content as they prepare drivers and managers for one of the year’s most visible enforcement events. The goal is not last-minute cramming. It is reinforcing the habits that hold up under inspection.

“Roadcheck is not just about three days in May,” said Jay Wommack, INFINITI President and CEO. “It is a reminder that daily habits show up in inspection results. We want fleets to have the tools to address this year’s focus areas before they become violations, downtime, or out-of-service orders.”

That need remains clear in CVSA’s latest results. During 2025 International Roadcheck, inspectors conducted 56,178 inspections and placed 10,148 vehicles and 3,342 drivers out of service. The vehicle out-of-service rate was 18.1%, and the driver out-of-service rate was 5.9%.

This year’s emphasis areas are not theoretical. CVSA says inspectors will be looking closely for manipulated or false records of duty status, including edits used to conceal driving time, and for cargo that is not properly contained, immobilized, or secured. CVSA also noted that in 2025, false logs accounted for 10% of driver out-of-service violations during Roadcheck, while cargo securement remains a major enforcement issue, with FMCSA roadside data showing 18,108 violations for cargo not secured to prevent leaking, spilling, blowing, or falling, plus 16,054 violations for unsecured vehicle components or dunnage.

INFINITI’s new content is built to help fleets respond directly to those risks with short, targeted training that reinforces compliance, inspection readiness, and safer day-to-day performance.

This initiative reflects INFINITI’s broader Return on Safety approach: consistent training that helps reduce preventable violations, protect uptime, and support stronger operational performance.

Free access to INFINITI's new Roadcheck training content and DOT training catalog will be available for a limited time ahead of CVSA International Roadcheck.

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