INFINITI Provides Free Driver Safety Training for National Work Zone Awareness Week

INFINITI offers free work zone safety training during National Work Zone Awareness Week to help fleets and schools reduce crashes and protect lives.

The difference between a close call and a serious incident often comes down to how consistently drivers apply safe habits in changing conditions.” — Jay Wommack, INFINITI President and CEO

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training announced its participation in National Work Zone Awareness Week by providing free access to targeted driver safety training for both commercial fleets and student transportation operations.

National Work Zone Awareness Week, first established in 1999, highlights the risks faced by roadway workers and drivers in active work zones.

The scale of those risks remains significant. An estimated 96,000 work zone crashes occur each year, resulting in more than 37,000 injuries nationwide. In 2023 alone, 899 people were killed in work zone crashes, with many of those fatalities involving drivers and passengers rather than roadway workers.

For fleets and school districts alike, work zones create the same core challenge: conditions change quickly, but driver response must remain consistent.

To support safer operations, INFINITI is providing access to training content focused on navigating construction and work zone environments, including:

Driving Through Work Zones — reinforces awareness of lane restrictions, traffic shifts, and signage

Defensive Driving in a Work Zone — focuses on proactive decision-making to prevent incidents

Speed and Space Management — reinforces safe following distance and stopping control in changing conditions

These short-format training modules are designed to be applied consistently across different driver types, whether operating a tractor-trailer or transporting students.

“Work zones demand more from drivers in less time,” said Jay Wommack, INFINITI President and CEO. “The difference between a close call and a serious incident often comes down to how consistently drivers apply safe habits in changing conditions.”

In school transportation, reduced visibility, student management responsibilities, and frequent stops increase complexity. In trucking, vehicle size, stopping distance, and tight lane restrictions add additional risk. In both cases, inconsistent behavior is where incidents begin.

INFINITI’s approach focuses on reinforcing clear expectations through structured training that drivers can apply in real-world conditions.

By providing access to this content during National Work Zone Awareness Week, INFINITI aims to help organizations reduce preventable incidents, protect roadway workers, and support safer outcomes across all types of fleet operations.

This initiative reflects INFINITI’s broader commitment to a Return on Safety approach, where consistent training leads to measurable reductions in risk, incidents, and operational disruption.

Free access to the work zone safety training content will be available during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

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