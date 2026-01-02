Mac's Chophouse Introduces New Weekly Happy Hour Elevating Marietta Square Evenings

Premier steakhouse launches a sophisticated new social hour menu featuring chef-driven small plates, martinis, and exceptional value Sunday through Thursday.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mac's Chophouse, the modern revival of the best steakhouse in Marietta Square located on the historic Marietta Square, is proud to announce the launch of its new Weekly Happy Hour.“Our goal for the Weekly Happy Hour was to create something truly welcoming for our community,” said Michael Fuller, Executive Chef and Owner of Mac’s Chophouse. “We wanted an experience where folks could come together to relax after a busy day, try some of our favorite dishes and cocktails, and just enjoy the lively spirit of Marietta Square. For me, good food and hospitality are about bringing people together, and that’s what this new happy hour is all about.” This latest culinary offering is designed to bring a sophisticated yet accessible dining experience to the community, blending high-quality ingredients with a relaxed social atmosphere. Available Sunday through Thursday, the happy hour provides guests with an opportunity to sample the kitchen's culinary excellence at an exceptional value, exclusively within the restaurant's bar area.The new happy hour structure offers a dynamic pricing model that accommodates both early and late diners. Guests arriving between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. can enjoy a selection of premium menu items for just $12 each. For those joining the festivities after 5:00 p.m., the same curated selection is available for $18 per item. A standout feature of the menu is the raw bar offering, which includes chef-selected oysters available for $1.50 each, providing a fresh and elegant start to the evening.The food menu showcases the kitchen's versatility, moving beyond traditional steakhouse fare to include diverse and flavorful options. Guests can indulge in rich, comforting dishes such as Short Rib Bolognese with bucatini pasta or savor the savory depth of Smoked Pork Belly with crispy shaved Brussels sprouts and Bulgogi BBQ sauce. Lighter but equally satisfying options include Kung Pao Cauliflower and a classic Charcuterie board featuring two meats and two cheeses. For those seeking heartier bites, the menu features a Lobster Slider served with chips and the signature Mac's Burger accompanied by fries.To complement the culinary offerings, Mac's Chophouse is highlighting its martini program. The happy hour features a selection of distinct martini styles, including Traditional, Dirty, Cosmo, and Lemon Drop. These handcrafted cocktails are designed to pair perfectly with the bold flavors of the small plates, reinforcing the establishment's reputation for an award-winning beverage program.This new initiative reflects Mac's Chophouse's commitment to creating a gathering place where history meets modern luxury. By offering these high-quality dishes and drinks at an approachable price point, the restaurant invites both loyal patrons and new guests to experience the charm of the Marietta Square in a lively, communal setting. The Weekly Happy Hour is available for bar area seating only, encouraging a spirited social environment.About Mac's ChophouseSituated at 19 N. Park Square in Marietta, Georgia, Mac's Chophouse offers a modern take on the classic American steakhouse. Housed in a historic Civil War-era building, the restaurant features USDA Prime steaks, sustainable seafood, and a locally sourced menu. With a focus on exceptional service, a curated wine and spirits list, and a warm, speakeasy-inspired atmosphere, Mac's Chophouse provides a premier dining destination for lunch, dinner, and private events.

