Urban Wings Named Best Wing Restaurant in Atlanta for 2026 by Click360 Awards

We are incredibly honored and grateful to be named Atlanta's best wing restaurant for 2026. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and our community's endless support.” — Christine Malouf-Hasni

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premier Atlanta wing destination earns top honors for its commitment to high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, and diverse menu offerings.Urban Wings has officially been named the Best Wing Restaurant in Atlanta for 2026 by the Click360 Restaurant Leaders Award . This major award celebrates the restaurant for elevating the traditional wing experience. The Click360 Awards honor establishments that combine bold flavors with excellent service, and Urban Wings stood out as the clear winner in the city.The new award highlights the deep commitment the restaurant has to serving exceptional food. Urban Wings proudly uses all-natural chicken sourced directly from Springer Mountain Farms. Because this chicken is raised without antibiotics, every single bite is incredibly tender and flavorful. The restaurant also designed its menu to welcome everyone. Guests can choose from classic bone-in wings, tender boneless options, and expertly seasoned plant-based vegan wings. These vegan options deliver the exact same signature sauces and bold tastes as the traditional items."We are incredibly honored and grateful to be named Atlanta's best wing restaurant for 2026," said Christine Malouf-Hasni, co-owner of Urban Wings. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and our community's endless support. We set out to create a destination where everyone can enjoy unbeatable flavors and high-quality food. We share this milestone with all our amazing customers who make Urban Wings their go-to spot."You can find Urban Wings in three popular Atlanta neighborhoods: West Midtown, Piedmont Ave, and East Atlanta. These locations serve as welcoming hubs for food lovers all over the city. Moving forward, the restaurant plans to keep creating exciting new flavors while maintaining the excellent service that earned them this top industry recognition.About Urban WingsUrban Wings is a top dining destination in Atlanta, Georgia, famous for high-quality chicken wings, delicious vegan alternatives, and fan-favorite Philly Cheesesteaks. The restaurant focuses on fresh ingredients and an inclusive menu that offers something for everyone. With locations in West Midtown, Piedmont Ave, and East Atlanta, Urban Wings provides a fun and welcoming environment where the local community can enjoy memorable meals together.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.