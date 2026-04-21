Twisted Taco Wins Click360 Award for Best Taco Bar Catering in Atlanta 2026

Twisted Taco wins the 2026 Click360 Award for Best Taco Bar Catering in Atlanta, recognized for culinary innovation and excellence in event catering services.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twisted Taco Named Best Taco Bar Catering in Atlanta for 2026 by Click360 Awards Atlanta’s premier Tex-Mex destination recognized for excellence in event catering, customizable taco bars, and superior guest service across Georgia.ATLANTA, GA — Twisted Taco, a staple of the Atlanta culinary scene known for its "Tex-Mex with a Twist," is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the Click360 Award for Best Taco Bar Catering in Atlanta for 2026. This prestigious honor recognizes the company’s commitment to delivering fresh, bold flavors and seamless catering experiences for corporate events, weddings, and private celebrations throughout the Metro Atlanta area.The Click360 Awards celebrate local businesses that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and leadership. Twisted Taco secured the top honor in the 2026 catering category by consistently outperforming a highly competitive field of finalists, including local favorites such as Tres Jardines, El Santo Gallo, Chupito’s Azteca, and Nano’s Tacos. While these competitors maintain strong reputations in the region, Twisted Taco was distinguished by its unique ability to combine high-volume efficiency with handcrafted quality and diverse, diet-friendly menu options."Being recognized by the Click360 Awards as the best taco bar catering in Atlanta is a testament to the hard work of our entire team," said Glenda, Catering Director at Twisted Taco. "Our mission has always been to bring the 'Twisted' experience directly to our clients, making their events stress-free and delicious. Whether it’s an office lunch for 20 or a festival for 2,000, we pride ourselves on the consistency and flavor that Atlanta has come to love."Twisted Taco’s catering program is anchored by its signature "Build-Your-Own" Taco Bar, which features premium proteins like blackened mahi, sizzlin' steak, and seasoned chicken, complemented by house-made salsas and fresh toppings. The company’s dedication to flexibility—offering everything from casual drop-off setups to full-service event management—has set a new benchmark for catering standards in the Southeast.This award marks a significant milestone for Twisted Taco as it continues to expand its footprint and refine its specialized catering logistics. As the event industry evolves, Twisted Taco remains committed to innovation, ensuring that every guest experience is as bold and memorable as the first taco served at their original location.About Twisted TacoTwisted Taco is a leading Tex-Mex restaurant and catering provider headquartered in Georgia. Specializing in "Tex-Mex with a Twist," the company offers a diverse menu of 20+ unique tacos, world-class margaritas, and comprehensive catering solutions. With a focus on fresh ingredients and community involvement, Twisted Taco serves various locations including Fayetteville, Marietta, and numerous university campuses across the country.About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards honor businesses demonstrating exceptional service, innovation, and leadership across a variety of industries. These prestigious accolades are awarded to organizations that set themselves apart through a commitment to excellence and a proven track record of delivering outstanding value to clients and communities.

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