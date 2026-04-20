The Corner Taqueria Named Best Burrito Bowl in Smyrna for 2026 by Click360 Awards

Click360 Award

Click360 Awards names The Corner Taqueria its 2026 Smyrna burrito bowl recipient and recognizes four additional local restaurants as honorable mentions.

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Corner Taqueria Named Best Burrito Bowl in Smyrna, Georgia for 2026 by Click360 Awards Smyrna’s favorite Market Village taqueria is recognized for its customizable “Build Your Own” bowls, fresh ingredients, and commitment to culinary excellence.The Corner Taqueria, the vibrant heart of Mexican fusion in Smyrna Market Village, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the Click360 Award for Best Burrito Bowl in Smyrna 2026 . This prestigious honor recognizes the restaurant's dedication to quality, customization, and providing an exceptional dining experience for the Smyrna community.The Click360 Awards celebrate local businesses that demonstrate exceptional service and leadership within their industries. The Corner Taqueria secured the top honor in the highly competitive Burrito Bowl category by consistently delivering fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a "Build Your Own" model that allows for endless culinary creativity. From their signature proteins like blackened mahi and slow-roasted pork to their house-made salsas and agave cilantro lime dressing, the restaurant has set the standard for the modern burrito bowl."Winning the Click360 Award for Best Burrito Bowl is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and the incredible support of our Smyrna neighbors," said the Management Team at The Corner Taqueria. "Since 2012, our goal has been to provide a lively space where fresh flavors meet a fun atmosphere. This recognition reinforces our commitment to being the go-to spot for the best Mexican-inspired fare in the city."The Corner Taqueria distinguishes itself through its versatility. Whether customers are looking for a healthy, veggie-packed lunch or a hearty bowl loaded with steak and queso fundido, the restaurant’s menu caters to every dietary preference. Located in the bustling Smyrna Market Village, the taqueria has become a staple for residents and visitors alike, known as much for its 30+ varieties of tequila and weekly trivia as for its award-winning food.This award marks a major milestone for The Corner Taqueria as it continues to innovate its menu and serve as a cornerstone of the Smyrna dining scene.About The Corner TaqueriaFounded in 2012, The Corner Taqueria is a stylish and upbeat eatery located in the heart of Smyrna Market Village. Known for its fusion gourmet tacos, legendary "Build Your Own" burrito bowls, and vibrant atmosphere, the restaurant blends traditional Mexican flavors with creative twists. For more information, visit www.thecornertaqueria.com About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards honor businesses demonstrating exceptional service, innovation, and leadership across a variety of industries. These prestigious accolades are awarded to organizations that set themselves apart through a commitment to excellence and a proven track record of delivering outstanding value to clients and communities.Media Contact:Tim LangellThe Corner Taqueria678-842-0050Click360 Awards also recognized the following restaurants in the 2026 burrito bowl category:Tacos La VillaSmyrna, GeorgiaZama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita BarSmyrna, GeorgiaTACO T Mexican RestaurantSmyrna, GeorgiaTaco CantinaSmyrna, Georgia

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