Elektrobit and Ottawa Infotainment Collaborate to Reduce Development Time for Next-Generation Automotive UI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elektrobit and Ottawa Infotainment today announced a collaboration focused on reducing development time for next-generation automotive user interfaces by enabling faster validation of design concepts on production-intent hardware. The collaboration brings together Elektrobit’s EB civion Creator product suite with Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Pro domain controller, helping OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers move UI concepts from design tools such as Figma into Android-based automotive environments more quickly and with greater confidence.One of the most common challenges faced by UI and UX teams in automotive programs is the gap between design and real-world validation. While interfaces are often created in desktop tools, validating those designs inside an early-production intent vehicle typically requires long engineering cycles and extensive rework. Customers have consistently asked for a more direct path from Figma-level designs to Android running on automotive-grade hardware. This collaboration is designed to address that need.EB civion Creator is an Elektrobit-developed product suite that enables cloud-native cockpit development, theming, and rapid iteration of digital interfaces. Ottawa Infotainment’s role in the collaboration is focused on deploying and validating these capabilities on production-ready domain controller hardware, allowing OEM teams to evaluate usability, performance, and system behavior much earlier in the development process.“Our team has considerable experience validating production-grade UI and UX for passenger vehicles as well as high-performance recreational vehicles,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “As vehicles continue to add features and complexity, it becomes increasingly challenging to design interfaces that truly optimize the user experience. That’s why we’re excited that Elektrobit selected Ottawa Infotainment as a key partner and an early user of the EB civion Creator products.”By deploying EB civion Creator on the DragonFire Pro domain controller, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can bring UI concepts into early-production intent vehicles faster, shortening feedback loops between design, engineering, and program teams.“What we saw in Ottawa Infotainment was a partner that can help fine-tune how our tools are applied in real automotive programs and ensure they align with what automakers are actually looking for,” said Ryan Goff, Automotive Technology Director at Elektrobit. “Their experience working with production hardware and vehicle programs makes them a strong collaborator as we continue to evolve our digital cockpit solutions.”From an engineering perspective, the collaboration enables faster iteration and earlier decision-making.“When we work with OEM clients, our goal is to deploy customer ideas quickly into early production-intent vehicles, and evaluate them under real conditions,” said Jonathan Hacker, Chief Technology Officer at Ottawa Infotainment. “We can now take Figma-level designs and validate them on Android running directly on automotive hardware. This dramatically shortens validation cycles and is a huge win for our customers.”The collaboration will be announced and demonstrated at the COVESA reception during CES 2026, with broader demonstrations and expanded use cases planned for later in 2026.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment develops production-ready automotive domain controllers, compute platforms, and SDV software systems for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Its DragonFire OS and DragonFire Pro domain controller provide modular, scalable foundations for next-generation infotainment, cockpit, and vehicle systems integration.About ElektrobitElektrobit is the trusted partner in the transition to the software-defined vehicle (SDV). With over 35 years of award-winning automotive software expertise, Elektrobit’s innovative portfolio and comprehensive SDV ecosystem empower OEMs, Tier 1s, along with ODMs and Big Tech to build future-ready solutions with speed and confidence. Its SDV building blocks include operating systems, middleware, embedded software, digital cockpit solutions, engineering services, and development workflows - driving faster innovation and seamless integration across the vehicle lifecycle. Elektrobit software powers over five billion devices in more than 630 million vehicles worldwide. It is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of AUMOVIO.

