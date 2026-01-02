Deputy Clerk Supervisor Mills to Retire

Sherry Mills began her court career in July, 1988 when the clerk’s office was a county entity relying on paper files and index books to process everything from court records to birth certificates and veteran discharges. Sherry has served for 37 years as a deputy clerk and deputy clerk supervisor. She witnessed many changes in the courts over the years and is the last remaining Burleigh County clerk’s office employee who made the transition to state employment after unification of the courts. Her last day is January 2, 2026.

Mills said, “I have truly enjoyed working here...it is time to begin this next chapter. I am grateful for the leadership of Marian Barbie, Debra Simenson, Michele Bring, and Jackie Keller; and for the colleagues who became like family during my tenure. Leaving this office is like closing a well-worn index book; while the entries are complete, the history we wrote together remains a permanent part of the record.”