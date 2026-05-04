Court Scams on the Rise

Burleigh County has reported a new scam being sent to North Dakotans.

The scammers have sent an image (see the example below) telling recipients to pay a fine or they will be required to appear before the court.

Scammers can be aggressive and demanding. Remember that state courts or local law enforcement agencies will never call and threaten an individual or demand immediate payment—either over the telephone or money wire service—for fines or for not responding to a traffic citation.

Be aware of any caller demanding immediate payment of alleged court fines or threatening arrest.

If you receive a call demanding payment of a fine: